Sixers Make Interesting Move With Second-Year Guard

Zhaire Smith is heading to Delaware.

After being inactive for Philadelphia 76ers opening win against the Boston Celtics, the team decided to send Smith to the G League for further development. He’s expected to report to the team’s camp along with two-way players Marial Shayok and Norvel Pelle.

Teams may have up to two players under two-way contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the G League and no more than 45 days with their NBA team.

Smith was the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

After a rookie season that included a broken foot and a severe allergic reaction that led to massive weight loss, Smith played only six games. He was expected to develop this season on the NBA roster, especially considering that the team exercised his third-year option for the 2020-2021 season.