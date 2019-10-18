Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 18

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, featuring Patrick Mahomes going down with a serious knee injury in the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Broncos and the Astros beating the Yankees again in the Bronx to move one win away from reaching the World Series.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Patrick Mahomes Goes Down With Dislocated Kneecap in Chiefs 30-6 Win Over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes had been able to stay away from any significant injuries thus far in his young meteoric career, but that all changed on Thursday night.

The reigning NFL MVP went down with a serious knee injury in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos, following a QB sneak on a 4th down and 1 that led to a pileup.

Here's the full sequence of Patrick Mahomes' fourth-and-1 sneak, where he stays down after the play, obviously injured. #Chiefs #KCvsDEN #TNF It looks like he points at his right leg, and he reaches toward his knee a bit. Definitely looks hurt. pic.twitter.com/GEEQJgZDJg — Billy Heyen (@Wheyen3) October 18, 2019

Mahomes was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, where he was then taken for X-rays.

After being injured on a QB sneak, Pat Mahomes was able to walk to the locker room on his own. pic.twitter.com/ljNHwjE4bs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2019

The NFL Network’s James Palmer reports that Mahomes suffered a patella dislocation and will get an MRI to determine if there is any ligament damage. The results of that test will ultimately decide how much time he will miss.

Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that “if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.” But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2019

The 24-year-old Mahomes completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown prior to the injury.

.@PatrickMahomes says "everything looking good so far" after leaving the Chiefs' game with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/Mgq6dSG9xT — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 18, 2019

Veteran QB Matt Moore replaced Mahomes under center and went 10-for-19 for 117 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter.

The Kansas City Chiefs score 30 unanswered to get back to their winning ways in Denver on TNF. pic.twitter.com/ybAcX7yAc0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2019

The Chiefs’ defense had nine sacks in a dominant effort that snapped Kansas City’s two-game losing streak.

Astros Take Game 4 in the Bronx, Push Yankees to Brink of Elimination

One step closer to Taking it Back. pic.twitter.com/8xFjpxPQ2Y — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2019

The Houston Astros muscled up in the Bronx on Thursday night to win Game 4 of the ALCS 8-3, and in doing so, are now just one win from eliminating the New York Yankees and advancing to their second World Series in three years.

George Springer and Carlos Correa led the way for Houston with two three-run home runs. It was the sixth time that Springer and Correa have homered in the same postseason game, which is the most by a pair of teammates in MLB postseason history.

The Astros have now won three games in a row to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and will send Justin Verlander to the mound on Friday, looking to win the American League pennant.

The Yankees had not lost back-to-back home games against the same team since April 2nd and 3rd … until tonight. pic.twitter.com/NdUanyOasu — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 18, 2019

Teams that have taken a 3-1 lead in an MLB best-of-seven postseason series have gone on to win 73 of 86 times.

The Yankees will look to book a trip back to Houston for at least a Game 6, as James Paxton will toe the rubber for them tonight in the Bronx.

Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to extend his deal for two years on a $72M maximum contract, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Deal includes player option for 2022-23. Total value: 4-years, nearly $130M. Story: https://t.co/ViKhzu5dU9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

ALCS GAME 5: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The Astros are one win away from advancing to their second World Series in the last three seasons.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

SERIES: Astros lead 3-1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Justin Verlander (HOU) vs. James Paxton (NYY)



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 4 Ohio State (6-0) at Northwestern (1-4)

The undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Evanston, Illinois to take on the 1-4 Northwestern Wildcats under the Friday night spotlight. Ohio State has a 62-14-1 all-time edge on Northwestern heading into this week’s game.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

