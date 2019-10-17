Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 17

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by the Los Angeles Angels naming Joe Maddon as their new manager and Anthony Davis being cleared to play for the Los Angeles Lakers after spraining his thumb last weekend.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

Joe Maddon Tabbed as New Los Angeles Angels Manager

OFFICIAL: The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms with manager Joe Maddon. pic.twitter.com/PKZHBaljl8 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 16, 2019

The Los Angeles Angels landed their new manager on Wednesday, naming Joe Maddon as their new skipper.

Maddon is quite familiar with the Angels, having spent 31 years in the organization including serving as interim manager in 1996 and ’99 and as the bench coach in 2002 when the team won the World Series.

In his previous role which concluded at the end of this season, Maddon managed the Chicago Cubs from 2015-2019, leading them to four straight years with at least 90 wins, including their drought-breaking World Series title run in 2016. Chicago finished a disappointing 84-78 this season and missed the postseason.

The 65-year-old Maddon has managed for 16 seasons in the big leagues, spending the majority of those years in Tampa (2006-2014), where he led the Rays to an American League championship and World Series appearance in 2008.

“I could not be more excited to come back home and manage this great organization,” Maddon said on Wednesday.

“I’d like to thank Arte Moreno, Billy Eppler and John Carpino for giving me the opportunity to add another chapter to my Angels career. I was lucky enough to be a part of the first Angels team to win a World Series title and I look forward to the opportunity to bring Angel fans their second championship.”

Maddon Madness starts now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iANb0dcI3d — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 16, 2019

Maddon will have his work cut out for him in Los Angeles, as he looks to lead the Angels back to prominence. Los Angeles let go of Brad Ausmus as manager after his lone season netted a 72-90 record with a fourth-place finish in the American League West.

The Angels, who have the game’s best all-around star – Mike Trout, haven’t made the playoffs since 2014.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Cleared to Play After Spraining Thumb Last Weekend

Anthony Davis warming up. Will play tonight at Staples for the first time. pic.twitter.com/wg8xqCT8ct — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) October 17, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fanbase breathed a huge sigh of relief, as their blockbuster offseason acquisition, Anthony Davis, was cleared to play in Wednesday night’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Davis sprained his right thumb in this past Saturday’s preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets in Shenzhen and then was kept out of Monday’s game vs. the Warriors. He received positive news when the MRI on his thumb came back clean and returned to practice to test it out on Tuesday.

🎥 Anthony Davis says he ‘felt fine’ after completing a full practice post-thumb sprain. pic.twitter.com/o1i22Gwq5B — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 15, 2019

The 26-year old six-time All-Star felt good after the team’s morning shootaround on Wednesday.

“We didn’t do much contact stuff, but we did enough where I can test it out and see how it feels, and it felt really good,” said the Lakers big man.

Davis returned to the court on Wednesday night and showed that he’s ready to roll for next week’s season opener, producing a stat line of 8 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Anthony Davis shake-and-bake to Caruso 😳 pic.twitter.com/gfOc5V7OJS — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2019

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON THURSDAY

ALCS GAME 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The American League Championship Series will resume in the Bronx tonight after Wednesday’s rainout. The Astros will send Zack Greinke to the mound, while the Yankees will counter with Masahiro Tanaka. Wednesday’s cancellation sets the remainder of the series up with no off-days, with Game 5 scheduled for Friday and if necessary, Game 6 and 7 back in Houston over the weekend.

WHEN: Today, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

SERIES: Astros lead 2-1

NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

The Chiefs come into tonight’s game in Denver on a two-game losing streak, while the Broncos have won their last two games. Tonight’s matchup could be just what the doctor ordered to right the ship for the Chiefs, who have won seven straight against the Broncos.

WHEN: Today, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX/NFL Network

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.