Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 31

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by the Washington Nationals winning their first World Series, taking down the Houston Astros in Game 7.

We’ll also take a look at a busy day in the NBA, which included a wild fight between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, as well as superstar Stephen Curry breaking his left hand in another embarrassing loss for Golden State.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

FIGHT FINISHED: Nationals Rally Past Astros, Get First World Series

Watch the moment Nats Park celebrated a World Series victoryNationals fans gathered in their D.C. ballpark to watch the team defeat the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. The Nationals became the first team in major league history to win the World Series by claiming four games on the road. Read more: https://wapo.st/2WtHLWt. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK Follow us: Twitter: https://twitter.com/washingtonpost Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/washingtonpost/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost/ 2019-10-31T04:17:39.000Z

The Washington Nationals completed season defined by comeback efforts with one last thriller.

After trailing for most of the evening, the Nationals used a seventh inning rally to shock the Houston Astros and notch a 6-2 victory in Game 7 of the World Series to bring home their first title.

“What a story,” said Ryan Zimmerman, who was the Nationals’ first draft pick in 2005. “I hope D.C.’s ready for us to come home!”

Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the World Series MVP after going5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance. He notched win in Games 2 of 6 of the Series, helping keep the team’s championship hopes alive.

A big storyline surrounding the star hurler was that he was shutdown during the 2011 season following Tommy John surgery, being forced to watch his team lose in the Cardinals in the Division Series after winning a MLB-best 98 games. That situation left many fans wondering what if, but the long-game proved to work out perfectly for the Nats.

“Through all the adversity I think I’ve learned a lot about myself. When you have the ups and downs, I think you can learn just as much from the downs as you can the up,” Strasburg said. “I’ve learned that I’m a perfectionist. I’ve learned that I’m a control freak. And in this game it’s very hard to be perfect. It’s very hard to control things.

Stephen Strasburg reflects on the Nationals' 1st World Series title and his MVP honors | SC with SVP2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg joins Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter to discuss the Washington Nationals' Game 7 victory against the Houston Astros to capture the franchise's first title. #SportsCenter ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: http://www.espn.com 2019-10-31T06:30:02.000Z

“But the one thing that you can control is your approach and how you handle your business off the field. And when you go out there and compete, it’s just about execution. And you put in all the work in the offseason, in between starts, to go out there and try and be the best version of yourself. And that’s something you can control every time.”

Washington was just 19-31 in May, and the franchise seemed to be reeling from losing its star slugger Bryce Harper in free agency. But the Nations never gave up, and that heart eventually led them to a championship.

“Resilient, relentless bunch of guys,” manager Dave Martinez said. “They fought all year long.”

Astros starter Zack Greinke allowed just two hits, but manager AJ Hinch decided to yank him for reliever after an Anthony Rendon homer and a walk. Promptly, Howie Kendrick slammed a 2-run homer to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead and they would never trail again.

THIS IS HOWIE TAKE THE LEAD! HOWIE KENDRICK OFF THE FOUL POLE! TOP 7 // #Nats 3, Astros 2 pic.twitter.com/Z4j6tYM4H0 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019

“I’ve got a group of heartbroken men in there that did everything they could to try to bring a World Series championship to this city. And we fell one win shy,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said. “Let’s be honest, there’s 28 other teams that would love to have our misery today. We play to get here. We play to have an opportunity to win it all. And I just told our team, it’s hard to put into words and remember all the good that happened because right now we feel as bad as you can possibly feel.”

FIGHT NIGHT: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Battle off and on the Court

It was a heavyweight fight in Philly on Wednesday.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns got into a fight, dragging each other to the court in the first big fracas of the NBA season.

The two got tangled up away from the play and then the shoving ensued. It ended up with coaches and players scattered all over the floor and Towns in a Ben Simmons headlock.

THINGS ARE ESCALATING IN PHILLY WITH KAT AND EMBIID GOING AT IT. pic.twitter.com/7nNhWnCHFv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019

Both players were ejected for the scrap, and Sixers dominated, coasting to the 117-95 victory to move to 4-0. Suspensions have not been announced for either player.

“I was built for this city, and they were built for me. The reaction and the love they have for me, I can’t thank them enough,” Embiid said after the game. “That’s what the city of Philadelphia is about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight. You know you gotta play hard. You gotta be gritty.”

However, the fight didn’t stop on the court. Both stars delivered their shots on social media, but much of those conversations is too NFSW to put here. Here’s Embiid post for those interested, and the follow up by KAT that included plenty of name-calling and tough guy talk.

Steph Curry Breaks Hand in Warriors Lopsided Loss to Suns

Steph Curry has headed back to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury. He's done for the night. pic.twitter.com/TDHRyolwfb — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 31, 2019

Talking about adding insult to injury. In the midst of another embarrassing loss where Golden State was outscored 43-14 in the first quarter, the one-time powerhouse also lost their most important player and former MVP.

With 8:31 left in the third quarter, Curry landed awkwardly, followed by Suns big man Aron Baynes landing on his left hand. Shortly after, it was announced that Curry had broken his hand.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

“Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

It’s part of a string of injuries that marked an unfortunate end to the Golden State dynasty.

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and now Stephen Curry all lost to long-term injuries within Golden State's last SIX games that counted … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 31, 2019

Curry, a two-time MVP, is well-respected around the league and his injury was met by sympathy, especially from the Suns..

“I just feel bad for him,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “When these guys who are the faces of the league go down it’s not good for the league, but especially someone like Steph, who’s done so much to raise the level of excitement here in the Bay Area and throughout the league.”

The Warriors lost the game 121-110, falling to 1-3. It’s only going to get more difficult with Curry on the mend.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

Baker Mayfield snaps at reporter, vents frustration on Twitter

Redskins LT Trent Williams fails physical due to helmet discomfort

Toronto FC upsets Atlanta United, will face Seattle at MLS Cup

Rockets-Wizards shootout sets record for game decided by single point

Cowboys made unique ‘final offer’ to Jets for Jamal Adams

MLB legend blasts Antonio Brown over Raiders tenure

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON THURSDAY

NFL: Thursday Night Football, 49ers vs. Cardinals

One of the league’s two undefeated teams look to stay that way as the San Fransisco 49ers (7-0) take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) in an NFC West rivalry matchup.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.