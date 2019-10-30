Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 30

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by the Washington Nationals forcing a Game 7 in the World Series with a wild win on the road against the Houston Astros.

We’ll also take a look at the Cincinnati Bengals benching their longtime quarterback and a budding NBA star going down with an ankle injury.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Never Say Die Nationals Win Wild Game 6 on the Road, Force Winner-Take-All World Series Game 7 Tonight

Just two days from Halloween, Game 6 of the 115th Fall Classic was all sorts of wild and wacky.

The Washington Nationals prevailed in a game that featured crazy twists and turns, beating the Houston Astros on the road 7-2 to force tonight’s winner-take-all World Series Game 7.

Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg settled down after a rocky first inning, where he gave up two runs.

Strasburg, who has become a big game pitcher for the team looking for their first title in franchise history, went 8 1/3 innings, throwing 104 pitches and allowing only those two first-inning runs. With the win, Strasburg improved to 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA this October, becoming the first pitcher to go 5-0 in a single postseason.

With their backs to the wall and facing elimination for the fourth time during this playoff run, the Nationals responded down 2-1 in the fifth inning when Adam Eaton and Juan Soto blasted two solo home runs to turn the tide against Astros’ starter Justin Verlander.

The 21-year-old Soto’s blast that gave the Nationals the lead, traveled 416 feet and was his third of the series, making him the youngest player in history to hit three homers in one World Series.

Juan Soto is the youngest player ever to hit 3 HR in a single #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/c7TabF8POA — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 30, 2019

The reaction Soto had to his go-ahead shot gained plenty of traction on social media. The budding superstar carried his bat down to first base, which appeared to be a response to the Astros’ Alex Bregman who had previously taken his bat past first base following his first-inning home run.

This dude @ABREG_1 really carried the bat to 1st base. Legend. pic.twitter.com/TQqhfSVjUq — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2019

The Series’ most dramatic moment may have come in the top of the seventh inning when the Nationals’ Trea Turner was called out on a controversial runner-interference call. Turner tapped a ball that was fielded by Astros’ pitcher Brad Peacock who threw to first base but the ball arrived when Turner was making his final stride for the bag and he made contact with first baseman Yuli Gurriel, causing the ball to roll away.

Trea Turner was called out on this play. "That's a potentially series changing call." – Joe @Buck pic.twitter.com/E3Po7hSNcR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Initially, the Nationals’ base runners moved up to second and third, but Turner was ultimately ruled out and the call was upheld after a lengthy review.

The Nationals responded to the controversy in a huge way just a couple batters later, when Anthony Rendon quieted Minute Maid Park, blasting a two-run homer off of Astros reliever Will Harris to extend their lead to 5-2.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez then lost it in between innings and had to be restrained by his coaches, as he became the first manager since Bobby Cox in 1996 to be ejected from a World Series game.

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

The road team has won each game of this Fall Classic. The Nationals would become the first team ever to win a World Series without winning a single home game.

For the first time in #WorldSeries history, the road team has won the first 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Rz2x3MlF1V — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 30, 2019

So, it all comes down to tonight. Seven months of a baseball season decided in one single night, in one single game.

The Astros will send Zack Greinke to the mound as they look to win their second championship in three years, while the Nationals will counter with their ace Max Scherzer, who missed Game 5 with neck spasms but warmed up in the bullpen during Game 6.

There’s nothing better than a Game 7 to decide a champion.

Tune in tonight to witness history – 8 p.m. ET, FOX.

Winless Bengals Bench Quarterback Andy Dalton, Rookie Ryan Finley to Start

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bengals benching Andy Dalton for rookie QB Ryan Finleyhttps://t.co/gYrnlfgdOr pic.twitter.com/30JdURdxpR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 29, 2019

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Tuesday that they will be benching longtime franchise quarterback Andy Dalton.

The 32-year-old, nine-year veteran will be replaced by the Bengals’ fourth-round draft pick from the 2019 draft, Ryan Finley.

The Bengals have spiraled to their worst start since 2008, having lost their first eight games of the season.

Dalton has been a mainstay under center for the Bengals since they drafted him in the second round out of TCU in 2011.

Starting AFC North QBs at midway point of 2018 season:

Ravens: Joe Flacco

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger

Bengals: Andy Dalton

Browns: Baker Mayfield Starting AFCN QBs at midway point of 2019:

Ravens: Lamar Jackson

Steelers: Mason Rudolph

Bengals: Ryan Finley

Browns: Baker Mayfield — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 29, 2019

He is currently tied for the most touchdown passes in franchise history (197) and is second in career passing yards for the Bengals (30,352).

While I look forward to seeing Ryan Finley, I have the utmost respect for Andy Dalton as a player and person. IMO he never got enough credit for inheriting a 4-12 team and leading it to 5 straight playoffs. Plus, he’s raised a ton of money for others and done it all with class pic.twitter.com/3GcMRsHLSv — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) October 29, 2019

Through the team’s first eight games this season, Dalton had completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,252 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, while ranking 28th out of 33 qualifying QBs in Total QBR.

With the Bengals having a bye this week, Finley will have to wait until Nov. 10 to make his debut at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Trae Young had to be helped off the court after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/bj26dFKwCh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2019

