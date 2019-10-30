MLB Legend Blasts Antonio Brown Over Raiders Tenure [WATCH]

Much to the chagrin of Oakland Raiders fans, Antonio Brown just won’t go away. He’s been sent away by three teams in less than a year, but still doesn’t know when to get off of Twitter. He’s currently unemployed and has been spending lots of time on social media airing out any and all dirty laundry that he can. One thing is for sure, the Raiders and their fans are happy he’s not there anymore and that includes future Hall of Fame baseball player CC Sabathia.

Sabathia may have just retired this month, but he’s already making the rounds in the media. He’s from Northern California and is a lifelong Raiders fan. He was on Showtime’s Inside the NFL and didn’t hide his feelings about Brown’s tenure with the team:

I was not excited to have him when we traded for him because I knew it would end up like this. I knew he was kind of volatile… maybe not the best in the locker room. I feel like [the Raiders’] locker room wasn’t equipped to handle [Brown]. [There’s] not a real big leader, somebody that can step up and be like ‘hey, you know you trippin’.’ So I felt like it was going to turn into this at some point. It played out way quicker than I thought… I thought he’d score a couple of touchdowns for us.

Too bad Sabathia wasn’t the team’s general manager because they probably would’ve never gotten involved with Brown if he was. Obviously, hindsight is 20-20. There’s no denying that the trade for Brown was a complete debacle, but that’s not all on the Raiders. Nobody could’ve foreseen the wide receiver having a meltdown and forcing his way out of Oakland before he ever played a game.

Antonio Brown Will Never Play for the Raiders

Not that there was any chance of it ever happening while Mike Mayock, Mark Davis and Jon Gruden are in charge, but Antonio Brown has made it clear that he’s never playing a game in silver and black.

Not now not never https://t.co/eX0wcTHZ48 — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Despite the fact that the Raiders really need wide receiver help, there’s probably nothing in the world that would cause the team to bring back Brown. They tried it out and it failed. It also failed in New England. If Bill Belichick can’t get him to stay out of trouble, there’s nobody on the planet that will be able to. It would be surprising if any team was willing to take a chance on him again. 2020 should be very interesting for the wide receiver.

Brown Dishes on Derek Carr

One of the things that took center-stage when all the drama was happening with the Raiders and Antonio Brown was the relationship between Derek Carr and him. While neither man has directly called the other out in public, Brown has given the most comprehensive statement about their relationship yet.

He cool great person truly just wish he had more say so inregards of things but he didn’t want AB it’s a lot that comes with it ! I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY https://t.co/dXahnZ3LOZ — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Based on Brown’s tweet, it looks like the fact that Carr didn’t come out and defend him during all the drama was enough to taint their relationship. He at least had the class to say that Carr is a “great person.” There are few players more straight-laced in the NFL than Carr. Even Brown couldn’t figure out a way to throw him under a bus.

