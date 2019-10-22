Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 22

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, featuring the Pelicans No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery and the New England Patriots’ number one ranked defense pitching a 33-0 shutout against the New York Jets in a prime-time shellacking.
All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!
Zion Williamson to Miss Six to Eight Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery
NBA fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the much-anticipated liftoff of the Zion era.
This year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to treat a torn meniscus, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Monday.
Williamson is thought to have injured the knee on Oct. 13 in a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
The 6-foot-7, 284-pound 19-year-old phenom got his professional career off to a flying start in the preseason, averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 71.4% in four games.
Williamson injured the same knee earlier this year when he was playing for Duke against North Carolina.
Just seconds into the much-hyped game, Willamson’s sneaker gave out and he suffered a mild right knee sprain. Willamson missed three weeks but returned for the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.
The Pelicans will open the 2019-2020 season without their rookie stud tonight against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
Patriots No. 1 Ranked Defense Leaves Jets QB Sam Darnold ‘Seeing Ghosts’ in 33-0 Beatdown
Halloween is more than a week away, but MetLife Stadium was a scary place to be on Monday night for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
The New England Patriots’ number one ranked defense intercepted Darnold four times, forced a fumble and held him to a nightmarish 11-of-32 for only 86 yards in a 33-0 jumping of the Jets.
Darnold, who returned from mono last week and threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, had the worst game of his short NFL career in front of a prime-time audience on Monday.
To make things worse, Darnold was wearing a microphone for the ESPN broadcast and admitted to “seeing ghosts.”
Running back Sony Michel led the way for the Patriots on offense, rushing for three touchdowns.
The Patriots, who improved to 7-0 on the season, are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the league (San Francisco 49ers, 6-0).
Through their first seven games, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 223-48.
New England puts their unblemished record on the line Sunday when they host Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns.
MORE FROM HEAVY.COM:
*Patriots D did two things not seen for nearly a century
*Bizarre sequence gets Bill Belichick to smirk
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines
-
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to four-year, $115M contract extension
- Kings’ Buddy Hield could see up to $106M from four-year contract extension
- Odell Beckham Jr. fined for failing to wear pants that covered his knees
- Michigan State begins college basketball season ranked No. 1
- Jason Day wins Japan Skins over Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama
WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY
WORLD SERIES GAME 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros
The 115th Fall Classic gets underway tonight in Houston with a marquee matchup of two of the game’s best starting pitchers. The Astros will send Gerrit Cole to the mound, who hasn’t lost a decision since May 22, while the Nationals will counter with the three-time Cy Young Award winner, Max Scherzer.
WHEN: Tonight, 8:08 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
NBA TIP-OFF 2019: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers
The 2019-2020 season tips off in a big way tonight with a battle of two of the league’s most exciting new-look powers, the Lakers and the Clippers. LeBron James will be joined by the Lakers’ huge offseason splash Anthony Davis, as they take on the two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his new squad, the Clippers.
WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.