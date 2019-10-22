Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 22

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, featuring the Pelicans No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery and the New England Patriots’ number one ranked defense pitching a 33-0 shutout against the New York Jets in a prime-time shellacking.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Zion Williamson to Miss Six to Eight Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Zion Williamson will miss the first two months of his rookie season. Full details: https://t.co/fnssQu66Mv pic.twitter.com/lTM84GVTMq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 21, 2019

NBA fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the much-anticipated liftoff of the Zion era.

This year’s No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to treat a torn meniscus, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Monday.

Williamson is thought to have injured the knee on Oct. 13 in a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.

The 6-foot-7, 284-pound 19-year-old phenom got his professional career off to a flying start in the preseason, averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 71.4% in four games.

Zion Williamson will be the 4th No. 1 overall pick to miss the season opener of his first season in the last 25 seasons (@EliasSports) Over the last 10 years, only 3 No. 1 picks have missed 20+ games in their first season (Fultz, Simmons & A. Bennett) pic.twitter.com/eRL2yT5Cdc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 21, 2019

Williamson injured the same knee earlier this year when he was playing for Duke against North Carolina.

Just seconds into the much-hyped game, Willamson’s sneaker gave out and he suffered a mild right knee sprain. Willamson missed three weeks but returned for the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

The Pelicans will open the 2019-2020 season without their rookie stud tonight against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Patriots No. 1 Ranked Defense Leaves Jets QB Sam Darnold ‘Seeing Ghosts’ in 33-0 Beatdown

Halloween is more than a week away, but MetLife Stadium was a scary place to be on Monday night for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

The New England Patriots’ number one ranked defense intercepted Darnold four times, forced a fumble and held him to a nightmarish 11-of-32 for only 86 yards in a 33-0 jumping of the Jets.

Darnold, who returned from mono last week and threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, had the worst game of his short NFL career in front of a prime-time audience on Monday.

To make things worse, Darnold was wearing a microphone for the ESPN broadcast and admitted to “seeing ghosts.”

Oh no Sam Darnold do not admit to "seeing ghosts" when you're mic'd up in prime time. pic.twitter.com/E0pukwhL4s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 22, 2019

Running back Sony Michel led the way for the Patriots on offense, rushing for three touchdowns.

The Patriots, who improved to 7-0 on the season, are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the league (San Francisco 49ers, 6-0).

Through their first seven games, the Patriots have outscored their opponents 223-48.

New England puts their unblemished record on the line Sunday when they host Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY



WORLD SERIES GAME 1: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

The 115th Fall Classic gets underway tonight in Houston with a marquee matchup of two of the game’s best starting pitchers. The Astros will send Gerrit Cole to the mound, who hasn’t lost a decision since May 22, while the Nationals will counter with the three-time Cy Young Award winner, Max Scherzer.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

NBA TIP-OFF 2019: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers

The 2019-2020 season tips off in a big way tonight with a battle of two of the league’s most exciting new-look powers, the Lakers and the Clippers. LeBron James will be joined by the Lakers’ huge offseason splash Anthony Davis, as they take on the two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and his new squad, the Clippers.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

