Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 21

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the Cowboys running past the Eagles into first place in the NFC East and a wild brawl in the Rams and Falcons game that led to the ejection of one of the star players.

We’ll also take a look at Alabama’s starting QB undergoing surgery to repair the high-ankle sprain he suffered on Saturday night.

A little bit of everything on this Monday as we jump-start a new week!

Cowboys Rout Eagles 37-10 to Take NFC East Lead

The Dallas Cowboys ran over the Philadelphia Eagles 37-10 in a battle for the NFC East lead on Sunday night.

Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter when the Eagles fumbled on their first two possessions and were in complete control for the remainder of the game.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. As a team, Dallas ran for 189 yards against the league’s second-ranked run defense.

Dak Prescott threw for a TD and rushed for a score while completing 21-of-27 passes for 239 yards in the big win that moved the Cowboys into the division lead.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz turned the ball over three times (one INT and two lost fumbles) and completed only 16-of-26 passes for 191 yards and a TD.

Falcons Running Back Devonta Freeman Ejected After Brawl With Rams’ Aaron Donald

The Atlanta Falcons were manhandled both literally and figuratively by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

With the Falcons heading towards their fifth straight loss, frustrations boiled over in the third quarter when running back Devonta Freeman got into an altercation with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Why @devontafreeman thought he could fight @AaronDonald97 I’ll never know but that type of irrational confidence is likely what helped get him to #NFL100 #LARvsATL (🎥: @FTBeard11)pic.twitter.com/xz51wlleER — NFL@SneakerReporter (@NFL_SR) October 20, 2019

Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw a pass to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu that bounced off his hands and was picked off by the Rams’ Cory Littleton. Freeman and Donald then got into a grappling match which resulted in the 6’1, 280-pound Donald lifting the 5’8, 208-pound Freeman like he was a child.

🚨🚨 Fight in Atlanta: Devonta Freeman went after Aaron Donald. Benches cleared. Freeman was ejected.pic.twitter.com/W7sZ0ivLCt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2019

Freeman responded by throwing a punch and was ejected from the game, which left the Falcons without their two leading running backs. Ito Smith, the Falcons second back, left the game earlier with a head and neck injury.

The Rams finished the rout 37-10, dropping the Falcons to 1-6 on the season.

NFL Week 7 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 7 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

LOS ANGELES RAMS 37 ATLANTA FALCONS 10 BUFFALO BILLS 31 MIAMI DOLPHINS 21 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 27 CINCINNATI BENGALS 17 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 42 DETROIT LIONS 30 GREEN BAY PACKERS 42 OAKLAND RAIDERS 24 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 30 HOUSTON TEXANS 23 ARIZONA CARDINALS 27 NEW YORK GIANTS 21 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 9 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 0 TENNESSEE TITANS 23 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 20 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 36 CHICAGO BEARS 25 BALTIMORE RAVENS 30 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 16 DALLAS COWBOYS 37 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 10

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa undergoes surgery for high-ankle sprain – via @ESPN App https://t.co/rFO2kqkmrX — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 20, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY



NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: New England Patriots at New York Jets

The undefeated Patriots (6-0) take on the Jets (1-4), who are coming off their first win of the season. The Patriots defeated the Giants 35-14 back on Thursday, Oct. 10, while the Jets took down the Cowboys 24-22 last week at MetLife Stadium.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

