Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Suffers Scary Injury After Huge Hit [WATCH]

In what quickly became a terrifying scene during Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Mason Rudolph suffered a huge hit and was down for an extended period. After throwing a pass while rolling out, Rudolph was hit in his helmet, went the ground and appeared to be knocked unconscious.

Following the hit and while Rudolph was down, his Steelers teammates signaled to the sidelines to get athletic trainers out as the quarterback wasn’t moving. Rudolph, who’s stepped in as the starter for an injured Ben Roethlisberger, has improved over the recent weeks and was playing well prior to the injury.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Both Teams Swarm Field to Check Mason Rudolph’s Injury

During the scary scene, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Charlie Batch showed the scene which featured both the Steelers and Ravens on the field in support of Rudolph. The cart was brought out for the quarterback, but things took somewhat of a positive turn shortly after.

Both teams are out on the field. Very scary moment here at Heinz field pic.twitter.com/8rM0v6a40H — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) October 6, 2019

Rudolph was set to be put on the stretcher and taken off the field, but as Bleacher Report showed, the quarterback was able to get to his feet and walked off under his own power. He went back to the locker room and is being evaluated currently.

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph helped off the field after taking a hit to the head vs. Ravens. Teammates, including JuJu, were very emotional. Hoping he’s alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sDh1zUOfs8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2019

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments