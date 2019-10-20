Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury vs. Tennessee [VIDEO]

Tua Tagovailoa to the medical tent after this nasty looking ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/AM9cuV11Dx — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 20, 2019

Tua Tagovailoa sustained a gruesome injury in Alabama’s matchup with Tennessee as the Alabama quarterback’s ankle buckled while being tackled. Tagovailoa was later ruled out for the game and was later seen getting into an ambulance. ESPN reported that Tagovailoa is out of his uniform and is favoring his left leg.

Tua Tagovailoa is heading out with the ambulance 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/OUn18vDqIb — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 20, 2019

Alabama head coach Nick Saban referred to the injury as a “twisted ankle,” per USA Today’s Dan Wolken.

“Saban says ‘twisted ankle of some kind’ for Tua, isn’t sure if he can come back tonight,” Wolken tweeted.

Mac Jones took over at quarterback for Alabama. Heading into halftime, Saban provided very little information on the severity of Tagovailoa’s injury.

“I don’t know what Tua’s status is,” Saban told Alabama radio, per Sports Illustrated. “We will see when we go in at halftime. We obviously need to play better on defense too to get off the field and get better field position.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother Is Also on the Crimson Tide’s Team, But Was Beat Out by Mac Jones for the Backup QB Role

Tagovailoa’s brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, was a highly touted recruit who followed in his brother’s footsteps to Tuscaloosa. Jones was able to beat out the younger Tagovailoa brother for the backup quarterback role. Back in August, Jones was deemed to be “way ahead” of the other quarterbacks on the roster to backup Tagovailoa.

“Mac Jones ‘is way ahead of the other guys’ in Alabama’s backup QB competition, Saban says. Had 1st team reps in both scrimmages,” AL.com’s Michael Casagrande tweeted.