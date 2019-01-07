Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, will join him at Alabama in 2019. Taulia officially signed his Letter of Intent after a number of schools, including LSU and Tennessee, made a late push. Like his brother, Taulia plays quarterback and could end up backing up his brother next season.

There is still plenty of time for things to play out, but Taulia could follow his brother as Alabama quarterback once Tua leaves for the NFL, potentially as soon as 2020. Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed what he saw in Taulia and the other quarterbacks.

“Taulia had a lot of success and led his team to the state finals,” Nick explained to 247 Sports. “I know he was banged up at the end of the year and it didn’t work out, but had some great games where he led his team to come from behind. We’re excited about him. Paul [Tyson] has been in a very successful program and very productive, great character. I’m happy we got both guys here. I think we should have at least four quarterbacks on scholarship. Five is OK, too. We’re kind of in the ballpark now.”

Learn more about Tua’s brother who is joining him in Tuscaloosa.

1. Taulia Officially Signed With Alabama for 2019, Turning Down a Long List of Other Schools Including LSU & Tennessee

Taulia had been committed to Alabama for months, but the Crimson Tide coaching staff had to sweat out other schools pursuing the quarterback. Despite being committed to Alabama, Taulia took late visits to LSU and Tennessee. When early Signing Day came, Taulia kept his commitment to Alabama.

Taulia kept it brief on Signing Day by tweeting out just two words to the delight of the Crimson Tide faithful.

“Roll tide 💯,” Taulia tweeted.

After picking the same college as his brother, the comparisons are not going anywhere, but Taulia noted those only motivate him to become a better player.

“I learned from my dad and my brother and I know that I’m prepared,” Taulia said per Newsweek. “I don’t get tired of hearing about my brother or being compared to him because it’s a blessing that he’s done what he’s done. We’re similar, but I’m my own player. I’m going to be the best me now and when I get there.”

2. Taulia Took an Official Visit to LSU on the Weekend the Tigers Played Alabama

Coach O just walked out of the locker room with #Bama commit Taulia Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/Nlt64EYPoH — Tre'von Ware (@318photo) November 3, 2018

Taulia may be committed to Alabama but that has not stopped LSU from trying to flip the quarterback. Taulia took an official visit to LSU on the same weekend his brother was playing against the Tigers. Taulia spoke to AL.com about how the visit went.

“It was nice, really amazing,” Taulia explained to AL.com. “Coach O is like family to me and he took me in like family. He’s hilarious and I like him a lot, but who wouldn’t? He’s a great coach, and he cares for his team. It’s an amazing environment there, and I was blessed with an opportunity to experience it.”

It was an interesting trip for Taulia who obviously wanted to cheer on his brother.

“It was good, and I wanted to be there to support my brother,” Taulia noted to AL.com. “We actually had all of our family there to support him like they were for me tonight. It’s a lot more fun when you have them there behind you and cheering for you. Win or lose, we’re still family and I’ve been blessed to have them.”

3. Taulia Is the No. 5 Ranked Quarterback for the 2019 Class

Like his brother coming out of high school, Taulia is one of the top recruits in the country. Taulia is rated a four-star recruit on both 247 Sports and Rivals. 247 Sports ranked Taulia as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Rivals classifes Taulia as a dual-threat quarterback and ranked him No. 5 in the country. Taulia describes his mobility as a way to make his passing ability even more impactful.

“I see myself as a pocket passer with the ability to run and extend plays,” Taulia told AL.com.

4. Taulia Moved to Alabama From Hawaii With His Parents to Be Near Tua

The Tagovailoa family decided to move to Alabama from Hawaii once Tua joined the Crimson Tide. According to Bleacher Report, the family moved to Alabaster, Alabama which about an hour and ten-minute drive to Tuscaloosa. Tua and Taulia’s father Galu Tagovailoa admitted that things have been a bit different since his oldest son became the quarterback at Alabama.

“When Tua would throw, Taulia would throw [in national title game],” Galu told Bleacher Report. “When Tua would eat, Taulia would eat the same thing. When Tua would speak, Taulia would try to sound just like him.”

5. Taulia Has a Chance to Be Alabama’s Backup Quarterback Behind His Brother in 2019

The quickest Tua can head to the NFL is 2020, meaning he would get at least one year to play with his brother if Taulia comes to Alabama. Taulia noted he wants to create his own path, but the pull to be close to family helped him make the decision to head to Tuscaloosa.

“It was challenging for me,” Taulia explained to Bleacher Report. “I want to make a name for myself, and I don’t always want to be in Tua’s shadow. But it came down to family. My parents won’t have to travel far to see my games, and Tua and I are also really close.”