Antonio Brown Fires Shocking Tweet at Patriots and Robert Kraft

Antonio Brown is back in the headlines again after his latest tweet.

The former All-Pro wide receiver — and former New England Patriots — issued an unexpected tweet on Tuesday morning apologizing to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft. The tweet came on the heels of former tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s major announcement that he would be hosting a Super Bowl party in Miami — crushing the idea that he would return before the end of the 2019 season.

Could this be Brown’s plea to return to the NFL?

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

Antonio Brown’s Short — and Troubled History — with the Pats

For those that don’t remember, Brown blasted Kraft shortly after his release, referencing Kraft’s massage parlor allegations.

Brown spent one game with the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in their blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins back in Week 2. That would mark his first — and last game — as a member of the Patriots.

The 31-year-old Brown has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of the 2019 season, being accused of two different accounts of sexual misconduct. The allegations of his first sexual misconduct leaked after his Patriots signing, but New England still retained the veteran wide receiver.

It wasn’t until the allegations of the second sexual misconduct — and Brown’s unprofessional response to that accuser — that the Patriots decided to move on from Brown.

Tom Brady Admits Patriots’ Offense Isn’t Very Good

The Patriots are drastically struggling on offense and it’s become readily apparent over the past two weeks that the team is relying heavily upon its defense to win games.

Even Tom Brady — after throwing a career-high 15 incompletions in the first half of the team’s 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles— admitted that New England’s offensive is a major weakness of the team.

“I just think to win the game ultimately you just have to score more points than the other team. That goes without saying. I don’t know what it is going to be on a particular week. We won the Super Bowl 13-3, that was pretty good. We lost the Super Bowl 41-33, that wasn’t good. I don’t know how many points it is going to be. The reality is it is a team sport. It’s complementary football. The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams. On offense we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try and play to them — not giving any short fields, not turning the ball over and try and take advantage when we get into the red area to score touchdowns. That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is.”

It would appear Brown is pretty cognizant of New England’s offensive struggles and their desperate need for a vertical threat.

Could Brown and the Patriots be in line for a reunion?

