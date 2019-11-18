Tom Brady Admits Reality About the Patriots Offense

Tom Brady isn’t one to mince words.

One thing the New England Patriots quarterback has always been consistent with is taking accountability for his and his team’s shortcomings. In his 20th season, that continues to be the case.

Brady and the Patriots earned a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a less-than-memorable game for both offenses. New England’s defense, as it has done all season, tightened up and held the Eagles scoreless over the game’s last 40 minutes.

But the Patriots’ offense didn’t look any better. New England’s lone touchdown came on a trick play, a Julian Edelman pass to Phillip Dorsett for the lead.

On Monday, Brady spoke on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” and discussed the offensive struggles New England endured against the Eagles and over the past several games.

“I just think to win the game ultimately you just have to score more points than the other team. That goes without saying. I don’t know what it is going to be on a particular week. We won the Super Bowl 13-3, that was pretty good. We lost the Super Bowl 41-33, that wasn’t good. I don’t know how many points it is going to be. The reality is it is a team sport. It’s complementary football. The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams. On offense we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try and play to them — not giving any short fields, not turning the ball over and try and take advantage when we get into the red area to score touchdowns. That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is.”

Frustration Setting in?

Brady was visibly upset after Sunday’s victory and his press conference had the undertone of a blowout loss more than a gutsy, much-needed victory.

His entire press conference lasted just under two minutes before he walked off the podium.

He also spoke about his frustration on Monday and his disappointment with his offense’s ability to put up points.

“I was very happy we won. I just wish we would have played better offensively. You have to go do it. I don’t think it is about talking about it. It’s about doing it and trying to get the best we can out of our offense and see if we can be more productive and score more points. It’s just frustration with the offense. Just trying to grind them out.

Brady’s offensive line hasn’t helped much this season, but that is expected to change this week with Isaiah Wynn set to return off injured reserve after suffering from turf toe in a Week 2 victory at Miami. Brady was hit several times on Sunday and his running backs didn’t have much room to run.

Though Brady isn’t innocent himself. Some of his passes were left a little short on Sunday and resulted in drives stalling.

