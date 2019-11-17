Bengals vs. Raiders Prediction: Spread, Odds & Pick

The Oakland Raiders are red hot. Jon Gruden’s team has won two straight games, vaulting themselves into prime position to make a run at the postseason. The Raiders have had 10 days off since their exhilarating 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night. The Raiders need to avoid slipping up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are the only team in the NFL without a victory this season. Cincinnati is licking their wounds after getting hammered 49-13 last Sunday at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two AFC West rivals.

Game Details

Date: Sunday, November 17

Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Location: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland, California)

TV: CBS

Spread: Raiders -11.5

Total: 48.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Raiders -8 and has been bet all the way up to Raiders -13 some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action also favors the home team with Oakland getting just 67% of the bets and 68% of the money.

The total opened at 48 and has been bet up slightly to 48.5 some books. According to The Action Network, 58% of the bets and 70% of the money has been on the under. This indicates some slight reverse line movement favoring the over.

Betting Trends

Bengals are 3-6 ATS this season

Raiders are 6-3 ATS this season

Under is 6-3 in Bengals games this season

Over is 6-3 in Raiders games this season

Under is 4-0 in Bengals road games this season

Bengals are 3-1 ATS on the road this season

Raiders are 3-1 ATS at home this season

Under is 5-2-1 in the last 8 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

Ironically enough, all three of Cincinnati’s victories ATS this season have come away from home, but this just feels like a bad spot for the road team. Oakland is finding their groove offensively, and the Bengals have the worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 28.8 points per game. Derek Carr has six touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three games. Josh Jacobs leads all rookies by a large margin with 811 rushing yards. Needless to say, there are a lot of things to like about Oakland here. The opposite can be said for Cincinnati, who seemed to have quit on first-year head coach Zac Taylor. Ryan Finley completed just 16-of-30 passes for 167 yards in Sunday’s loss. The game was Finley’s first career start, replacing long-time Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who was benched two weeks ago. Yes, 11 is a lot of points, but don’t overthink this. Take Oakland.

PICK: Raiders -11.5 (-110)

If Oakland continues to roll, they should have no issues eclipsing their team total of 30.5. Do your best to stack your money against Cincinnati in this spot in any and all ways possible. The Bengals have to be a fade team for the rest of the year.

PICK: Raiders team total over 30.5 (-110)

