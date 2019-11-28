Browns Star Odell Beckham Shares Hilarious Thanksgiving Post

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. quite a bit to be thankful for.

Whether it’s his fresh start in Cleveland, a massive contract that makes him one of the highest paid pass-catchers in the league, or the opportunity to play with one of his best friends in fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry — OBJ has quite the list of things to be thankful for.

Beckham took to Instagram to express some of his gratitude on Thanksgiving, with much of it was centered around Landry, whose birthday landed on the holiday. One of the posts poked fun at what looked like shots of the the two from either high school or college.

“ALOT TO BE THANKFUL FOR ON THIS DAY,” Beckham wrote. “I just wanna thank god we don’t look like this no moooore. Happy bday blooody.”

Odell Beckham Gets Nostalgic on LSU Days With Jarvis Landry

Another post harkened back to their playing days at LSU, where they were both part of the program’s 2011 recruiting class. Each wen for over 1,000 yards during the 2013 second, combining for 18 touchdowns.

“If I wanted to be anywhere else [other than with the New York Giants], it would be playing alongside of my brother,” Beckham said during his introductory press conference in Cleveland. “Like I said, since the day we met, we talked about, ‘Hey, I am going to the same school as you. Where we going?’ He had different offers. I did not have all of the same offers that he had, but it was like, ‘Where are you going? I am going there.’ I tell him all of the time, he made me who I am today. He has taken me to the level of this greatness, this legendary stuff that we talked about. It is because of him. There is no better place for me to be but here.”

Landry echoed that sentiment.

“I know for me, it is something that not only as a player but as a person that he is somebody that my life needs,” Landry said. “It is more than an honor to take the field with him again.”

Browns Preparing for Rowdy Road Battle Against Steelers

The rematch between the Browns and Steelers this week is highly-anticipated considering the events last time they met up, with defensive end Myles Garrett bashing quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during a fight.

And the game will be played at Heinz Field, where the Browns are 1-17.

“You just approach it the same way,” Beckham told reporters on Wednesday. “You go in there, have to go 1-0 this week. Alignments, assignments, technique and making sure everything is everything and that you are in the right place at the right time. Like I said for me personally, I have been in this situation to where I can learn how to block out the extra and knowing I fell into a trap before, just knowing and having more wisdom now of how to get around it.”

The Browns are two-point favorites against the Steelers. It’s the first time in 30 years that Cleveland is favored against Pittsburgh on the road.

