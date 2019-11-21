Chiefs Work Out Former Second-Round Pick, Small School Defensive End

Coming off of their prime-time win in Mexico City over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs now head into their Week 12 bye. The week of rest is much-needed for a Chiefs team that cited 14 players on their official injury report in the week of practice leading up to Monday night’s game.

With the bumps and bruises quickly adding up in a couple key position groups, the Chiefs hosted multiple players to their facility on Tuesday. According to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, free agent defensive ends Nate Orchard and Terrence Fede were in Kansas City for a workout.

#Chiefs worked out DE/OLB Nate Orchard and DE Terrence Fede.#Patriots worked out former #Eagles S Tre Sullivan. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 19, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Injuries mounting up on Chiefs’ front lines

Both sides of the line of scrimmage have taken the most significant hits in recent weeks, with the defensive front leading the way with five players listed on last week’s injury report. Those players included DT Chris Jones, DT Derrick Nnadi, DE Frank Clark, DE Alex Okafor, and DE Emmanuel Ogbah. While the former three played in Week 11, both Okafor (ankle) and Ogbah (pectoral) were ruled out.

The status of Okafor, who has already missed four games this season due to injury, remains unknown, but the 28-year-old could be in danger of missing time after the bye week. That loss is compounded by that of Emmanuel Ogbah’s season-ending pectoral injury which resulted in an injured reserve designation by the Chiefs this week.

Chiefs worked out defensive ends Nate Orchard and Terrence Fede — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 19, 2019

Nate Orchard played for Kansas City in 2018

This is not the first time Orchard has had interaction with the Chiefs organization. The 26-year-old edge rusher was signed by Kansas City on October 10, 2018, and played in one game last season before he was cut on November 7.

Originally drafted as a linebacker in the second round by the Browns in 2015, Orchard spent the first three seasons in Cleveland where he racked up 65 total tackles and 5.0 sacks in 34 games (13 starts). He was cut just prior to the 2018 regular season and was scooped up by the Buffalo Bills just over one week later. Before being cut loose about one month later on October 3, 2018, Orchard saw rotational action in three games for Buffalo.

The 6’3,” 250-pound defensive end was most recently signed by the Seattle Seahawks in April of this year before being cut on May 10.

Terrence Fede spent time with three NFL teams

Journeyman DE Terrence Fede (pronounced fuh-DAY) originally entered the league out of Marist College in New York. The 6’4,” 270-pounder was a seventh-round pick (No. 234 overall) by the Miami Dolphins back in 2014. Fede appeared in 51 games over his four seasons in Miami which included 50 total tackles, 1.0 sack, and a safety.

Interestingly enough, the veteran defensive lineman hasn’t played a regular season snap since 2017, although he did spend nearly five months with the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2018 season and was most recently signed and cut by the New York Giants in August 2019.

Both Fede and Orchard have garnered NFL attention in past weeks, including a workout with the Oakland Raiders in early October. Orchard has also reportedly drawn interest from the Lions, Falcons, and Texans.

READ NEXT: This Chiefs’ Defender is ‘Most Important’ Player in AFC According to NFL Network

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata