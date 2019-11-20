Chiefs Defender is ‘Most Important’ Player in AFC: NFL Network

During Kansas City’s Monday night victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Chiefs DE Frank Clark made his presence felt was all over the field. The fifth-year edge filled the stat sheet with 5 total tackles, 3 quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, host Kyle Brandt had some high praise for the 26-year-old playmaker.

“Frank Clark I think was the best player in this game, and I also think in a way, one of the most important players in the whole AFC,” said Brandt.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Chiefs defense had a dominant showing against L.A.’s offense, holding QB Philip Rivers to a season-low 54 percent completion percentage (28-of-52) and a 1:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His four interceptions were a season-high, topping his three picks from the week prior in Oakland. Much of the Chargers’ struggles moving the ball can be directly attributed to the constant disruption from Clark.

As Brandt later pointed out in a comparison to former Golden State Warriors forward and defensive stalwart Andre Iguodala, Clark was a factor in plays in which he wasn’t directly involved.

“The Warriors in Golden State are scoring 130 points,” Brandt added. “I need my [Andre] Iguodala to keep LeBron [James] to 30 [points] and not 40. I feel like Frank Clark is that guy. He made a bunch of big plays last night and even when he didn’t make it, he was close to making it.”

The NFL Network personality continued his praise of Clark’s play, referring to his role with the Chiefs as similar to that of a now-retired superstar pass rusher.

“It’s his relationship with [Patrick] Mahomes and that offense,” said Brandt. “I remember a young Peyton Manning who put up numbers and numbers and touchdowns and touchdowns. And when Dwight Freeney started to explode is when [the Indianapolis Colts] really started to turn the corner.”

READ NEXT: Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Leads NFL in Crazy Touchdown Stat

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata