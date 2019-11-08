Clippers Receive Massive Fine Amid Kawhi Leonard Injury Drama

The Los Angeles Clippers are paying a price, following Doc Rivers’ inconsistent statements relating to Kawhi Leonard’s load management. The following statement has been issued by the NBA regarding the LA Clippers and the playing status of forward Leonard:

“Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team’s decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules. The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games.

“The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health status.”

Rivers told reporters Wednesday that Leonard “feels great,” contradicting a league statement that supported the Clippers in their decision to sit an apparently healthy Leonard during highly matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rivers’ statement arrived after NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski earlier Wednesday that the league supported the Clippers’ choice to sit Leonard during highly anticpated matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.