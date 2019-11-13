Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Dubbed ‘New King of L.A.’ Over LeBron James

Tomorrow night both L.A. basketball teams are scheduled to compete. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. PST and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to play the Houston Rockets, away at 4:30 p.m. PST. In an ESPN ad promoting the two games, NBA on ESPN calls Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard the New King of L.A. over Lakers’ LeBron James.

In July of 2018, Los Angeles welcomed King James when he signed as a free agent with the Los Angels Lakers. Then, in July of this year, the city received even more exciting news: reigning NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year contract with the L.A. Clippers. Now, two of the best players in the NBA both play for Los Angeles’ teams. So, which one wears the crown?

Catch the Rockets vs Clippers and Warriors vs Lakers tomorrow. — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 12, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Fans have yet to see the Pacific Division rivals play against one another this season in a regular season game. On Wednesday night the Lakers will host the Warriors at the Staples center. In pre-season, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 3 out of 4 times. This was when the Warriors had their superstar, Steph Curry. Tomorrow night, Curry will not be playing due to a broken left wrist.

The matchup tomorrow will be LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. Draymond Green and D’Angelo Russell. The Warriors’ duo could pose a strong offensive threat. D’Angelo Russell has been thriving off of his midrange shot and is currently averaging 26.3 points, four rebounds and 6.5 assists. Though, the Lakers have a 98.1 defensive rating which is the best in the NBA, according to Mercury News. Tomorrow night’s matchup may be tough, but if the Lakers were beating the Warriors in preseason with Curry in the game, one can assume they will take victory at home tomorrow.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

In tomorrow night’s first half of back-to-backs, the Los Angeles Clippers will face the Houston Rockets. Per Clippers writer for the L.A. Times Andrew Grief, the Clippers did not list Leonard on the team’s injury report. Upon those names were Landry Shamet, who injured his ankle in last night’s game against the Toronto Raptors, and Paul George who was questionable.

Both teams hold a 7-3 record which may create a tough face off. This calls for an interesting matchup as the Clippers are now home to a few ex-rocket team members. Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, and Patrick Patterson all used to play for Houston. Houston’s Austin Rivers was also a former Clippers player.

Another interesting aspect of tomorrow night’s game is that PG may suit up for his first game this season. Though it is more likely that George will wait to play in Thursday night’s easier matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the possibility is there. If both Leonard and George take the court tomorrow, the Clippers’ should take home the dub.

Conflicted L.A.

For the longest time the Los Angeles Clippers have been the worst team in the NBA. Now that the Clippers have Leonard and George, one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA franchise, and a strong bench with Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, the team poses a serious threat. The team has made a complete 180 and are now solid contenders to win the NBA Championships.

The Los Angeles Lakers also present a decent fight. With players like King James and Anthony Davis, the team is set up for success. As of now, they are one of the best teams in the league, posting a 7-2 record. But, the Clippers handed the Lakers one of those losses. When Kawhi Leonard faced LeBron James, the Clippers took the W. With two star players in one city, it is clear why Los Angeles is conflicted.