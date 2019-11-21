Eagles Injury Report: Updates on Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Howard

The skill positions are a bit of a problem in Philadelphia. They may be without at least five starters Sunday.

Both Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) were limited participants at Eagles practice for a second straight day. They worked out only during individual drills and are considered day-to-day as they recover.

Nelson Agholor (knee) did not take part in any drills and remains unable to run at full speed. He may have a case of shaken confidence as dropped passes and swirling controversy continue to plague the struggling receiver.

Lane Johnson (concussion) was also absent from Eagles practice for a second consecutive day, with rookie Andre Dillard taking the extra snaps at right tackle. Jason Peters (knee) was once again a limited participant but expected to start at left tackle.

Dillard would start at right tackle if Johnson isn’t cleared. Halapoulivaati Vaitai remains the swing tackle for the Eagles, with the versatility to play either spot.

Meanwhile, safety Rudy Ford (abdomen) missed practice while linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) was a full participant. The injuries are piling up and there is no end in sight.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/UyZa9PoHKg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 21, 2019

Nelson Agholor Denies Ownership of Burner Accounts

The strange and bizarre story of the day belonged to Nelson Agholor.

On Thursday morning, the receiver was accused of operating a “burner” Twitter account to hype himself up and throw Carson Wentz under the bus. It seemed like a tall tale. And it was.

Agholor vehemently denied he had anything to do with the handle @efam33 which gained a cult following all day. He would never resort to such maniacal methods.

Nelson Agholor on burner account: it’s not me. pic.twitter.com/jfKACto4Lm — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 21, 2019

The injured wideout also discussed his status for Sunday’s game versus the Seahawks. He’s officially day-to-day.

“Day-to-day, honestly,” Agholor said. “Felt a lot better today than I did yesterday, so I hope that’s trending in the right direction.”