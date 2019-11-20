Eagles Injury Report: Updates on Nelson Agholor, Lane Johnson, Jordan Howard

The Eagles returned to practice for the first time since losing to the Patriots. There is good and bad news.

First, there is no real update on concussed right tackle Lane Johnson. He missed practice as he continues to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Head coach Doug Pederson revealed Andre Dillard would probably get the start at right tackle in his absence and the rookie worked in with the first team during Wednesday’s practice.

Nelson Agholor also appeared on the injury report with a knee injury. The wide receiver went down hard after going up for that controversial catch on 4th-and-10 and was seen clutching his knee after dropping the ball. It’s unclear the extent of Agholor’s injury, but Greg Ward did see an uptick in snaps at practice. He was mostly being used on the scout team to mimic Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

That’s the bad news.

On the bright side, both receiver Alshon Jeffery (knee) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity. Their status for Sunday remains unknown and Howard still hasn’t been cleared for contact.

“I think Alshon and Jordan both can do some individual,” Pederson said. “Jordan still hasn’t been cleared for contact, so nothing has changed, but individually he can still work.”

Meanwhile, safety Rudy Ford (abdomen) and left tackle Jason Peters (knee) were limited participants.

Nigel Bradham (ankle) was a full participant at practice as expected. The starting linebacker told reporters he was going to play Sunday.

Eagles Slight Favorites at Home versus Seahawks

It seems odd the Eagles would be favored considering their recent play, coupled with all the injuries. Yet they remain 1-point favorites at home versus the Seattle Seahawks, per oddsmakers at BetOnline.

Why? Anyone’s guess. Logic dictates that oddsmakers are seeing a desperate team playing in front of their home crowd and giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Remember, the Eagles tend to play better when they have their backs up against the wall. It’s a common theme that head coach Doug Pederson touched on. Philadelphia stands at 5-5 with six games left on the schedule.

“I think last year we were 4-6 at this time and we made a push and got ourselves into the postseason,” Pederson said. “We did need some help obviously at the end of the year, but we still made that run because we felt like we have to control what we can control.”

Malcolm Jenkins Comments on Russell Wilson’s Abilities

Malcolm Jenkins obviously has a lot of respect for Russell Wilson. On Wednesday, the Eagles safety explained what makes him so great and why the Seahawks quarterback is one of his MVP candidates.

“His whole career he’s been one of the more elusive quarterbacks and I think what he’s doing this year — you know, between him and Lamar Jackson — in my book, they are the leaders in the MVP race,” Jenkins said. “But I think they really fine-tune the offense to really work with his scrambling ability. I think he’s in-sync more than ever as far as the scramble drill.”

Jenkins will be tasked with keeping an eye on Wilson and commanding his defense on when to clamp down versus when to drop back in coverage. It should be an exciting chess match on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

