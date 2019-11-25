Doug Pederson Updates Carson Wentz’s Injury Status

Carson Wentz was last seen with his right hand wrapped in a bag of ice. Maybe it was a smokescreen.

The Eagles quarterback jogged off the field after injuring his right throwing hand while making a tackle. Wentz missed a defensive series to start the fourth quarter but was right back out there when the offense got the ball back.

On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson updated Wentz’s status by saying he had a “little bruise” on the middle finger of his right hand. He’ll be at Wednesday’s practice and fine for Sunday’s game against Miami.

“Day-to-day, should be fine for the game,” Pederson said. “It’ll affect it a little bit [Wentz’s ability to throw] and grip the football.”

“He got hit early in the game and there were a couple times where he was just a little erratic … be able to set your feet, and that comes with the extra contact,” Pederson said. “We pride ourselves with the offensive line, the backs, the tight ends, ‘Hey, let’s try to keep our quarterback as clean as possible.’ Especially early in a football game, it gets him into a flow.”

Pederson also updated the status of his other injured starters. Right tackle Lane Johnson is still going through the concussion protocol, but the coach remains “hopeful” he’ll be back at practice on Wednesday. Johnson elaborated on his status by telling reporters he should be cleared tomorrow.

Receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are “still trending in the right direction” while running back Jordan Howard still hasn’t “regained full strength” in his injured shoulder. Howard is considered day-to-day and only expected to take part in individual drills this week.

Doug Pederson Doubles Down on Support for Wentz

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has been known to bite the bullet for his players. He does his best to take the blame and shield them from criticism.

After a dismal performance from Carson Wentz against Seattle, that job is getting harder and harder to do.

Pederson previously said “our issues on offense today were not about Carson Wentz” and the coach doubled down on that assertion on Monday at his day-after press conference. In fact, he took it a step further by challenging one aggressive reporter to “stand back there and play quarterback” in the NFL.

“I would love for you stand back there and play quarterback in the National Football League and take some of the shots that the quarterbacks take,” said Pederson. “Look at the game last night [Packers vs. 49ers], you know Aaron Rodgers is affected in the game … he’s getting hit and knocked around off his spot. So it affects guys and yet he [Wentz] is tough, he stands in there, he makes throws down the field, doesn’t shy away from contact and yet that’s the position that gets the most criticism.”

Would Eagles Activate Jordan Mailata from IR?

One wild card the Eagles could play would be removing Jordan Mailata from injured reserve. The 6-foot-8 Australian rugby player was shut down on Sept. 21 but he could be called up to the active roster at any time.

It’s something to consider with the rash of recent injuries along the Eagles’ offensive line. Lane Johnson was out last week due to a concussion while Brandon Brooks left Sunday’s game with an illness related to his anxiety.

Rookie Andre Dillard tried to switch from left tackle to right tackle but the experiment ended with him riding the pine. Meanwhile, Halapoulivaati Vaitai played a sloppy game at right guard.

