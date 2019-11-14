NFL Offers Update on Eagles Possibly Attending Colin Kaepernick Workout

Colin Kaepernick will hold his private workout for all 32 NFL teams on Saturday. The Eagles aren’t one of the teams attending right now.

According to NFL PR guru Brian McCarthy, 11 teams have confirmed they will be there to watch Kaepernick. Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Washington were listed in an official statement from the league office.

The Eagles could still decide to send a representative. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, it’s only Thursday and the workout is scheduled for Saturday.

But Philadelphia isn’t in the market for a backup quarterback since they have Josh McCown and Nate Sudfeld on the roster. Still, it may be a good idea to show interest. Then again, the whole thing seems like a PR stunt anyway.

On Wednesday, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins expressed concern over the NFL not taking the workout seriously. He and former Eagles defensive end Chris Long were in agreement over the Kaepernick workout serving as a way to appease those thinking the quarterback wasn’t getting a fair shake at reinstatement.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson commented on the Kaepernick situation back in August, side-stepping the issue by saying: “We consider everyone then we do what’s best for the Eagles.”

And Pederson said #Eagles considered Colin Kaepernick, per this line: "We consider everyone then we do what's best for the Eagles." — Bob Grotz (@BobGrotz) August 18, 2019

Malcolm Jenkins Criticizes NFL on Colin Kaepernick Situation

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Colin Kaepernick’s league-sanctioned workout on Saturday in Atlanta. All 32 NFL teams have been invited, specifically head coaches and general managers of interested parties.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, 22 teams will be sending a representative. He did not name the teams planning to attend. Kapernick confirmed the league contacted him about a private workout on Tuesday and said he’s been “in shape and ready for this for 3 years.”

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

But there has been plenty of backlash and skepticism about the timing of the workout. Saturdays are busy days for NFL teams and the thought of executives flying down to Atlanta on short notice has raised red flags. Consider Malcolm Jenkins on the side of those doubting the NFL’s motives. Big time.

“I have my doubts about the league,” Jenkins told The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes. “Now the league can say, ‘Look, we gave you a chance.’ I’d be naive to not be leery.”

The Eagles safety runs The Players Coalition and has long been at the forefront of player activism. Jenkins questioned the timing of the workout.

“There’s been plenty of quarterbacks hurt year already,” Jenkins said, via Hayes. “Why now?”

Nigel Bradham, Alshon Jeffery Miss Eagles Practice

The Eagles released Thursday’s injury report and there were a few surprising names absent from practice. Nigel Bradham (ankle), Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Darren Sproles (quadricep) all sat out and they appear longshots to play in Sunday’s game.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/SrLliwAY1H — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2019

“He’s still sore,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Jeffery. “Obviously, a lot of guys are still sore, but it helped him, and we’ll see. He’s kind of day-to-day right now.”

Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Jason Peters (knee) were limited participants at practice for a second straight day. The expectation is that both players will suit up and start against the Patriots. However, the fact they remain limited three days before the game is a tad concerning. Stay tuned.