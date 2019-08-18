Doug Pederson Finally Addresses Colin Kaepernick Rumors

The Eagles ultimately chose Josh McCown as their new backup quarterback over Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers signal-caller was available — and head coach Doug Pederson touched on it.

Of course, Pederson did it in the most vague way possible. He basically skirted the question by telling reporters that the Eagles consider “everybody.” The response came to a question that specifically asked about Kaepernick.

And Pederson said #Eagles considered Colin Kaepernick, per this line: "We consider everyone then we do what's best for the Eagles." — Bob Grotz (@BobGrotz) August 18, 2019

Kaepernick has been the constant subject of NFL comeback rumors since he posted a now-viral workout video on social media. The Super Bowl-leading quarterback hasn’t played in more than 900 days as backlash from his controversial efforts to fight social injustice. Kaepernick did receive an undisclosed settlement from the NFL from a lawsuit accusing the league of collusion.