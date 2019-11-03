Philly Fan Climbs Pole & Starts Eagles Chant at Nationals Parade [WATCH]

This might be the best and most Philly moment in the history of sports. (All apologies to the Nelson Agholor guy).

Yes, in a good way.

The Washington Nationals held a raucous victory parade for fans in D.C. and beyond after the team’s improbable first-ever World Series championship. It was a thing of beauty, with glorious tears of joy flowing in the streets.

Most of those tears were stained red. Except one that was tattooed green.

There was an overzealous fan from Philadelphia who stole the show when he scaled a light pole, several stories in the air, and trolled the Nationals fans by starting an impromptu Eagles chant.

The man was dressed in a midnight green jersey — Malcolm Jenkins No. 27 to be exact — and seemed intent on putting on a performance for the ages. He got halfway through the famed “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” chant before the Nationals fans booed him.

It was the Nate parade, then the Eagles fans came around and now it’s our parade pic.twitter.com/C3DQXXPXyE — adam ferrone (@_rone) November 2, 2019

Talk about rowdy, aggressive fans? Don’t Eagles fans have that hated stigma? The Nationals fans hurled full beer cans at the fun-loving Eagles fan in D.C. Harsh. Go figure.

Nationals Fans Celebrate World Series Title

The Nationals beat the Astros in seven games to claim the franchise’s first-ever World Series crown. Obviously, people were stoked and celebrated accordingly all day in D.C.

The parade was peaceful and happy, according to local authorities. Early estimates on crowd size were around 500,000.

“We have a good-sized crowd here,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Saturday, via NBC Sports Washington. “No problems whatsoever. This is celebratory. You know how Washington, D.C., celebrates. They just have a good time, and they behave, which is what I love.”