This Crazy Eagles Fan is University of Pennsylvania Dean [WATCH]

The FOX TV cameras got this crazy Eagles fan yelling obscenities at the team as the station cut to commercial break. It was hilarious and encapsulated the disappointing team’s performance in a nutshell during Sunday afternoon’s 27-24 loss to Detroit.

Funnier yet, the man shown in the shot was the Dean of Admissions for the University of Pennsylvania. His name is Eric J. Furda, a Penn graduate who has been the head honcho at the school since 2008. He also owns a Master’s degree from Columbia University. Needless to say, Furda is kind of a big deal.

The video of the dean going nuts almost immediately went viral with fans jumping on social media to share it everywhere. He just seemed like another incensed Philly fan, until intrepid soccer writer Jonathan Tannenwald figured out who the man in question really was. From there, Furda became a cult hero and plenty showed up in the comments to worship at his altar.

That would be Penn’s dean of admissions Eric Furda: https://t.co/NHtx9YRvvy — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) September 22, 2019

Furda realized everyone was on to him and welcomed the attention. He announced his fandom publicly and spilled his anger onto the refs. They missed an absolutely blatant face-mask call on Miles Sanders. The rookie running back had his entire helmet turned around, with his head on a swivel. Sanders could have been seriously injured on the play.

Bottom line is that calls were missed that were basic and also in place for player safety! Not sure what the refs were looking at today! — Eric J. Furda (@DeanFurda) September 22, 2019

Miles Sanders Talks About Up-and-Down Day

Rookie back Miles Sanders had an up-and-down game against the Lions. On the positive side, he was the leading receiver for the Eagles after hauling in two passes for 73 yards — a 40-yarder in the first quarter and a 33-yarder in the fourth. He also paced the backfield with 13 carries for 53 yards, including a 14-yard rumble. It has become abundantly apparent that Sanders is their No. 1 running back.

The downside? Sanders fumbled twice and the miscues happened within five plays of each other. The first fumble was recovered by guard Isaac Seumalo. No harm, no foul. However, the second one was lost and led to a Lions’ field goal to make it 17-10.

“Whether you’re a 10-year vet or a rookie, you’re in the NFL for a reason,” Sanders told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I have a job to do. All I can say is got to put it behind me and keep moving forward and continue to grow and get ready for next week.”

The Horrible No-Call Missed by Refs

Miles Sanders was the victim of arguably the worst non-call in NFL history. OK, maybe not as bad as the Nickell Robey-Coleman pass interference non-call. Still, the hit on Sanders was brutal and could have decapitated him.

The rookie running back had his head turned around 180 degrees by Lions linebacker Miles Killebrew on the play. The most surprising part? The refs didn’t throw a single yellow flag. Nothing.

The amount of things that could have happened to Miles Sanders’ neck and head here…for there to be no penalty is inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/zmkfaNvywd — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) September 22, 2019

Hopefully, there is some kind of fine or repercussion coming from the head of NFL officiating later this week. For now, Sanders was taking the high road.

“There’s always positives in every game,” Sanders told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “But got to come out with a win. I’ve got to play better. I put us in some tough situations.”

