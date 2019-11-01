Eagles Cut Tracker: Nelson Agholor or Mack Hollins Could Be Released

The Eagles will know if they put in a successful claim for Josh Gordon today at 4 p.m. He needs to clear 16 other teams first.

Gordon, who has 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown this season, was released Thursday by the Patriots. He has been recovering from a non-serious left knee injury after New England placed him on injured reserve. Multiple teams are vying for his services and got their waiver-wire claims in immediately. The Eagles rank No. 17 in terms of priority.

While GM Howie Roseman has never publicly stated he wanted Gordon, the receiver would solve big problems in Philadelphia’s stagnant aerial attack. Gordon’s price tag would be ridiculously reasonable at $1.08 million, according to OverTheCap.

Again, the Eagles need to get in line. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins may have interest in the troubled receiver. Miami owns top waiver-wire priority.

Eagles Could Cut Nelson Agholor or Mack Hollins to Make Room

If the Eagles decided to sign Josh Gordon — and if they actually won their claim to nab him — they would have to release a player from the 53-man roster. The team’s receiving corps hasn’t exactly oozed confidence this year, so there are quite a few players the fan base would fine with saying good riddance to.

The most logical choice would be Mack Hollins. The third-year receiver out of North Carolina has been wildly disappointing, a fact made frustratingly worse by his inability to stay healthy. Hollins missed the entire 2018 campaign and has just 26 catches for 351 yards in his NFL career. Not great.

When injuries decimated the unit earlier this year, he couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity. The only thing stopping the Eagles from parting ways appears to be his contributions on special teams. Hollins has been invaluable on kick coverages and admittedly told reporters he prefers that aspect of the job over receiving.

Of course, the other prime candidate to get cut is the guy everyone loves to hate: Nelson Agholor. The fifth-year receiver out of USC has battled through a well-documented case of the dropsies while coming up short in the effort department.

Yes, his salary is on the books for $9.4 million but that money is lost either way. The Eagles don’t seem intent on extending him to a long-term contract and they can’t recoup any of his previous earnings. Letting Agholor loose would do two things. First, it frees up a roster spot for Gordon and then it sends a message the team doesn’t put up with underachievers. Remember, Agholor was a former first-round draft pick (20th overall).

Doug Pederson Seems Content with Current Roster

As always, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tows the company line and preaches patience with the roster he has. The Eagles are likely getting DeSean Jackson back Sunday after he practiced Wednesday and Thursday. This is the first time the speedy receiver has been on the field since Week 2.

Pederson, who has long talked about building a winning culture first and foremost, feels confident in Jackson and all the receivers in the locker room. He expressed no regrets about the Eagles not making a move at the trade deadline.

“When you start talking about bringing guys into your building, our culture can surround those guys, and our culture can help sort of shape those guys because of what we’ve been through as a team, so we’re very — and we’ve done that,” Pederson told reporters. “We’ve proven that here in the last couple years with the guys we brought into our building. So I’m excited this week, another great opportunity for our team.”

