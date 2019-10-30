DeSean Jackson Returns to Practice, Eagles ‘Optimistic’ for Sunday [WATCH]

File this under, believe it when we see it. Doug Pederson seems to think DeSean Jackson will play Sunday against Chicago.

The Eagles head coach told reporters that Jackson would “work in” today at practice while saying he was “optimistic” the speedy receiver would play Sunday. Jackson, who has been nursing a nagging abdomen injury since Week 2, was seen working out on a side field last week but never participated in team drills.

On Wednesday, Jackson was out on the practice field running routes and having fun with teammates for the first time since Week 2. He didn’t participate in all the drills, but enough to warrant the hope that he’ll play against Chicago.

Carson Wentz Needs Deep Threat Back ASAP

The 32-year-old has been posting a series of motivational messages on Instagram leading many to believe a return is imminent. Jackson was brought in during the offseason to provide a down-the-field threat for Carson Wentz, a luxury item the quarterback hasn’t had since Torrey Smith left town.

The fleet-footed target caught eight balls for 154 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 19.3 yards per catch in their only game together in Week 1. Bottom line, the Eagles need Jackson back in a bad way.

“We’ve had opportunities to complete balls down the field we’ve missed,” Pederson said when asked about whether the team missed Jackson. “We are getting some guys open and it’s been documented already with drops and different things like that this year.”

"We are starting to get a lot of guys back. I feel really good with where we are as a team and with what we have coming down the pipe." – Doug Pederson — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 30, 2019

DeSean Jackson Targeting Return in Week 9: Report

According to NBC10’s John Clark, DeSean Jackson will be on the field Sunday against the Bears. He was reportedly running routes Monday at the Eagles’ practice facility without pain for the first time since injuring his abdomen in Week 2. The receiver has opted not to have surgery at this point.

Per Clark: I’m told he flew in his trainer for the week to work with him and get him ready for Sunday and that his speed is now up to a comfortable point where he can feel like DeSean Jackson again. He was hoping to return for the Cowboys game, but by mid-week his speed and comfort level was not where he wanted it to be.

The report was spreading like wildfire on Twitter Wednesday morning and even got a re-tweet from Jackson’s own mother. This is the most optimistic Jackson has ever been about returning since incurring the injury, per reports.

I’m told DeSean Jackson’s speed is almost back to where he was at the start of season He is at 19-20 mph, up from 16 mph a few weeks ago 👍🏼 He is feeling good. He knows he will have to deal with some soreness. He has worked really hard to get back https://t.co/krDO7PJRNk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 30, 2019

This latest news corroborates a similar expectation from 94WIP’s Howard Eskin who indicated there’s a “real good chance” Jackson suits up.

At this mornings news conference HC Doug Pederson “DeSean Jackson will practice and see how it goes.” I think there is a real good chance DJax will play Sunday for #Eagles against Chicago. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 28, 2019

Eagles Receivers Need Boost in Passing Game

It’s been a struggle for the Eagles’ receivers this season ever since DeSean Jackson went down. There is no one on the roster fast enough or skilled enough to mimic the speedy receiver as a threat to stretch the field. The Eagles have been using a lot more 12-personnel in Jackson’s absence.

“If we get DeSean back, obviously he might take a step back just a little bit,” Pederson said. “We’ve played a lot more 12-personnel, as well, keeping our tight ends on the field and gone that route.”

Alshon Jeffery has been a possession guy his entire career and Nelson Agholor lacks reliable hands. Mack Hollins is better suited for special teams and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is a tall target with no wheels.

One of the biggest plays in the second half came on this completion from Wentz to Alshon Jeffery on a 'Sluggo' route that was set up by a play earlier in the game. I believe this is what they saw … (CC: @Bo_Wulf) #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wZEGp8nsCM — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) October 29, 2019

The group has severely underperformed with Jackson out of the lineup. The Eagles decided not to make a move for another weapon at the trade deadline, so they need to add through subtraction by getting a player off the injury report. Jackson could be the difference between 10-6 and 6-10.

