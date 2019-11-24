Want Eagles-Seahawks Tickets? Prices Dropping at Outrageous Rate

The Philadelphia Eagles are routinely the toughest ticket to get in the city. Not this week.

Local weather forecasters are calling for a 60-percent chance of precipitation Sunday, with winds gusts between 15 and 25 miles per hour. It’s going to be a nasty day at Lincoln Financial Field (and a good reason for the Eagles to stick to the ground game). The predicted temperature around kickoff should be somewhere around 35-degrees.

Someone’s unwillingness to sit in the rain could be another person’s manifest destiny. Ticket prices for Sunday’s Seahawks-Eagles game have been dropping at an alarming rate on StubHub due to the inclement weather report.

A seat in the Upper Level End Zone, in Section 214, was selling for $74 per ticket (before processing fees) as of Saturday night. There were also seats available on the Lower Level Side Line (Section 136) going for $135. People were also taking to Twitter to try and sell their tickets.

Anyone looking for face value Eagles vs Seahawks Tickets DM I will email the tickets — Jason Wiessner (@JayWiz7) November 24, 2019

Hey friends i have 2 tickets to sell at good prices eagles – seahawks tickets https://t.co/V5HdogIWXQ — Kaitlyn Cora (@CoraKaitlyn) November 23, 2019

Eagles Holding Firm as 1-Point Betting Favorites

The Eagles started the week as one-point betting favorites and the line hasn’t shifted much. There were a few sports gambling websites that had made Sunday’s a game a pick-em but the majority had kept Seattle as the road underdogs.

The more interesting part of the line involves the point spread. The Las Vegas consensus has the spread hovering at 47.5. That seems insanely high for a game involving an anemic Eagles offense. Philadelphia is averaging 23.4 points per game (14th in the NFL) but the Eagles haven’t scored more than 22 points since Oct. 27.

M.J's 🔓's of the Week (Week 12) Seahawks (+1) EAGLES

JETS (+3) Raiders

Ravens (-3.5) RAMS Last week 3-0

Season 15-17-1

Lines from Bovada — M.J Vera (@mj33jm) November 23, 2019

Fantasy Football: Start Jay Ajayi, Sit Jordan Howard

It doesn’t look like Jordan Howard will play Sunday against Seattle. Rookie Miles Sanders will likely get the start in the Eagles’ backfield, but take a flier on Jay Ajayi. He’s a bigger, more physical rusher who can pound the rock on a rainy day in Philadelphia. Doug Pederson already alluded that Ajayi was going to see an increased role in the offense.

If you need to replace Darren Sproles, Jay Ajayi is not the guy you sign. Wonder if this means they are concerned that Jordan Howard may be more banged up than originally thought. Ajayi has been out there for a while, so who knows how productive he can be but interesting move. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 15, 2019

The Eagles like splitting Sanders out and using him in the passing game. In the rain? The aerial attack may be non-existent. Ajayi could be in for a huge day. Scan the waiver wire — if you haven’t previously investigated it — and pick him up.

For Howard owners, he still hasn’t been cleared for contact and remains questionable heading into Sunday. There have also been reports his injury is more serious than first anticipated.

Ajayi: Back with the Family in Philadelphia

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi was out of football and sitting at home when the Eagles called him to possibly return. He hadn’t played a down since tearing his ACL on Oct. 7, 2018. Ajayi wasn’t begging to come back to the NFL — except for when his “family” expressed interest.

“Even the people in the cafeteria, the staff members, it was like family being here,” Ajayi told reporters, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I was here when we did something special, so the memories and everything, those will last forever, and those relationships will as well.”

