Zach Ertz Misses Practice, Status in Jeopardy for Eagles-Dolphins

Zach Ertz is dealing with a sore hamstring. Not ideal for a team thin at the receiver position.

The Eagles tight end was listed as missing Thursday’s practice but the team didn’t actually take the field due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The injury report was an “estimation” for if they had practiced, per the Eagles.

Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Nelson Agholor (knee), Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Jason Peters (knee) were all designated as limited.

Meanwhile, Brandon Brooks (illness), Lane Johnson (concussion), Carson Wentz (hand) and Vinny Curry (non-injury related) were all listed as full participants.

Again, the Eagles didn’t actually practice Thursday afternoon. They will return to the field on Friday for a final tune-up.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/6lTuE9qOHf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2019

Reading between the lines: Ertz seems like a pretty big question mark heading into Sunday. The leading pass-catcher would be a huge loss and force Dallas Goedert into a starting role.

Brooks, Johnson, Wentz and Curry are all locked in for Sunday’s game in Miami. Jeffery and Agholor are both “trending in the right direction.”

Howard hasn’t been cleared for contact and appears iffy.

“It’s day-to-day,” Pederson said of Howard. “It is going, it is progressing, it’s trending obviously in the right way. We’ve just got to make sure he gets his strength back before we put him back out there.”

Peters? Well, The Bodyguard will most likely be a game-time decision.

Carson Wentz Makes Huge Life Announcement

Carson Wentz made everyone’s Thanksgiving a bit merrier when he announced his wife, Madison, was expecting a baby.

The Eagles quarterback revealed the news on Instagram in a heart-felt post. It will be the couple’s first child after they were married last summer in New Jersey.

Wentz wrote: “So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody!”

Wentz has been dealing with heavy criticism and increased stress on the field, surely this life-changing news off it had to be weighing on him. Hopefully, now that the news is public information, he’ll have ease of mind.

“I know there’s always stress, there’s always pressure,” Wentz told reporters Wednesday. “There’s always that stuff. But, for me, it’s just be confident in who I am in the good, the bad and the ugly. I don’t get caught up in what people say or think. Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, I’m confident in who I am as a player.”