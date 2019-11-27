Key Eagles Starter Mysteriously Appears on Injury Report

Enough is enough with the injuries. After this latest one, Carson Wentz may have no one left to throw to.

Tight end Zach Ertz mysteriously appeared on the Eagles’ injury report late Wednesday afternoon with a hamstring issue. Defensive end Vinny Curry also missed practice but the team designated that his absence was “not injury-related.” Stay tuned on what that might be.

More importantly, what is wrong with Ertz? This is the first anyone has heard of Wentz’s favorite target being hurt in any capacity.

The Eagles are already stretched so thin at the skill positions that rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has been thrust into a starting role. While the team does expect Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) back this week, the loss of Ertz would be catastrophic to the passing game.

For the record, both Agholor and Jeffery were limited participants at Wednesday’s practice. There is no guarantee the two enigmatic wide receivers will be on the field Sunday in Miami. Head coach Doug Pederson mentioned that Agholor and Jeffery would be full participants at his morning press conference. Obviously, something changed in the afternoon.

Left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) were also limited at Wednesday’s practice. On a positive note, right tackle Lane Johnson was a full participant. He should start Sunday, assuming he clears the last hurdle in the NFL’s concussion protocol. And the same goes for Wentz (hand) and Brandon Brooks (illness).

Jordan Howard Still Not Cleared for Contact

The strange and bizarre saga of Jordan Howard keeps getting weirder.

The running back is now three weeks removed from sustaining a “stinger” — on Nov. 3 versus Chicago, a game where Howard gained 82 yards and a touchdown — and he still hasn’t been cleared for contact. The Eagles have classified it as a shoulder injury but there are rumors that it’s something more severe.

Head coach Doug Pederson keeps saying Howard is “trending in the right way” but it doesn’t seem that way. He has been limited to only doing individual drills at practice since the Bears game. Howard still doesn’t have full strength in his ailing shoulder.

“It’s day-to-day. It is going, it is progressing, it’s trending obviously in the right way,” Pederson told reporters. “We just have to make sure that he gets his strength back before we can put him back out there.”

Bigger Role for WR Greg Ward versus Miami?

In a throwaway line at the end of Doug Pederson’s press conference, the coach hinted that Greg Ward may be more heavily involved in the Eagles’ offense this week.

Ward, the former practice-squad member who was promoted last Friday, played 37 snaps at wide receiver against Seattle and made six catches for 40 yards. He was actually one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal offensive showing. Pederson said Ward will be the backup slot receiver, behind Nelson Agholor, and then indicated he’ll get some burn.

“I think so. I think so. I think he’s earned it,” Pederson said when asked if Ward would have a role moving forward. “He’s deserved it by the way he’s practiced. So, yeah, he’ll have a role.”

