WATCH: Commentator Laughs After Female Reporter Is Knocked Unconscious

During the primetime match up of Georgia versus Auburn on CBS, a huge SEC showdown on Saturday, a female photographer on the sidelines was hit and knocked unconscious during the game. While players and staff rushed over to see if she was okay, commentator Gary Danielson found the extremely scary situation to be hilarious.

Danielson, a former NFL quarterback, first misidentified the injured person as Auburn defensive player KJ Britt, but once it was made clear to him that the Tigers’ athlete was fine, and the Georgia receiver, who accidentally trampled the reporter was okay, he chalks up the entire situation by chuckling while saying, “Britt is fine… Marion is fine. But the person Marion ran into, is not. Marion’s going, ‘I’m back in the game,'” – as if that was the only important thing to note.

gary danielson has been trash for a very long time, and this incident really illustrates just how much trash he is. pic.twitter.com/oFU6nr8Rxk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 16, 2019

Viewers watching the Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) playing against the Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Jordan-Hare Stadium were in shock while listening to Danielson joke about what could turn out to be a grave situation for the female reporter. On Twitter, users online called him tone-deaf, and waiting for an on-air apology, which didn’t happen.

Gary Danielson after woman photographer gets ran over on sideline:

Has no idea what's going on ☑

Makes remark how "everybody else got up" ☑

Laughs after saying "he" didn't get up ☑ Really? @SEConCBS — Tex (@SncklfrtzChris) November 16, 2019

While fans in attendance at the game in Alabama stood up in silence, awaiting to see if the photographer would either move or stand up, Danielson asked, “Did it look to you like she had to camera shooting pictures as she got run over?”

Twitter Erupts With Anger For Danielson’s Unprofessionalism

Jamie Erdhal: “she’s unconscious and hasn’t moved in a few minutes” Gary Danielson: LMAO THINK SHE GOT THE SHOT?! https://t.co/Oiukfd4jgM — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) November 16, 2019

After the ugly scene, viewers watching the SEC match-up at home were stunned by Danielson’s remarks, and shared their ire online.

On user tweeted, “Dear@CBSSports Gary Danielson’s handling of the camera person’s injury in the #UGAvsAUB game was so unprofessional, hurtful & tone deaf that I have changed the channel & will never watch a game with his commentary again. The definition of insensitive.

Ryne Rankin tweeted, “I can’t stand Gary Danielson commentary… this ain’t a laughing or chuckle matter at this moment… smh.”

Gary Danielson owes the entire public, and that poor woman an apology, laughing while she's unconscious. I sincerely hope she's okay. #UGAvsAUB @CBSSports — William Burnette (@WTBurnette) November 16, 2019

#UGAvsAUB Gary Danielson @CBSSports should be fired just watch and listen to his description of a camerawomen being hit was disgusting and to say Herrien feels better since he just scored a TD was also disgusting fire this guy NOW — Zeee27 (@zeeet27) November 16, 2019

Gary Danielson was somehow the last person in the stadium to realize the gravity of the situation https://t.co/pzwqCXuYdD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2019

Gary Danielson has absolutely butchered this sideline injury situation. Very scary collision. — Wes Boling (@TNsWesBoling) November 16, 2019

Gary Danielson @CBSSports is a disgrace. Laughing about a young woman photographer being injured on the sideline on Auburn/Georgia game. — Pete DeHeat (@njpd2015) November 16, 2019

Gary Danielson Played Quarterback In the NFL for 13 Years

Danielson, 68, is a former veteran NFL player. After playing quarterback at Purdue University, he played for the Detroit Lions from 1976 to 1984, and for the Cleveland Browns in 1985, 1987, and 1988.

After retiring from the NFL, Danielson started working for ESPN as a college football analyst. In 2006, he joined CBS Sports and has continued to work as part of the network’s primary broadcast team for SEC games.

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick Workout Live Stream: Watch QB’s Full Performance