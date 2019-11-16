WATCH: Commentator Laughs After Female Reporter Is Knocked Unconscious

During the primetime match up of Georgia versus Auburn on CBS, a huge SEC showdown on Saturday, a female photographer on the sidelines was hit and knocked unconscious during the game. While players and staff rushed over to see if she was okay, commentator Gary Danielson found the extremely scary situation to be hilarious.
Danielson, a former NFL quarterback, first misidentified the injured person as Auburn defensive player KJ Britt, but once it was made clear to him that the Tigers’ athlete was fine, and the Georgia receiver, who accidentally trampled the reporter was okay, he chalks up the entire situation by chuckling while saying, “Britt is fine… Marion is fine. But the person Marion ran into, is not. Marion’s going, ‘I’m back in the game,'” – as if that was the only important thing to note.
Viewers watching the Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) playing against the Auburn Tigers (7-2) at Jordan-Hare Stadium were in shock while listening to Danielson joke about what could turn out to be a grave situation for the female reporter. On Twitter, users online called him tone-deaf, and waiting for an on-air apology, which didn’t happen.
While fans in attendance at the game in Alabama stood up in silence, awaiting to see if the photographer would either move or stand up, Danielson asked, “Did it look to you like she had to camera shooting pictures as she got run over?”
Twitter Erupts With Anger For Danielson’s Unprofessionalism
After the ugly scene, viewers watching the SEC match-up at home were stunned by Danielson’s remarks, and shared their ire online.
On user tweeted, “Dear@CBSSports Gary Danielson’s handling of the camera person’s injury in the #UGAvsAUB game was so unprofessional, hurtful & tone deaf that I have changed the channel & will never watch a game with his commentary again. The definition of insensitive.
Ryne Rankin tweeted, “I can’t stand Gary Danielson commentary… this ain’t a laughing or chuckle matter at this moment… smh.”
Gary Danielson Played Quarterback In the NFL for 13 Years
Danielson, 68, is a former veteran NFL player. After playing quarterback at Purdue University, he played for the Detroit Lions from 1976 to 1984, and for the Cleveland Browns in 1985, 1987, and 1988.
After retiring from the NFL, Danielson started working for ESPN as a college football analyst. In 2006, he joined CBS Sports and has continued to work as part of the network’s primary broadcast team for SEC games.
READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick Workout Live Stream: Watch QB’s Full Performance