Jaguars vs. Colts: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

A tumultuous season of quarterback shuffling for the Indianapolis Colts is hoping to make it final change this Sunday afternoon when Jacoby Brissett returns to his starting role for the first time since exiting Week 9 with an injury.

Brissett will lead the Colts (5-4) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5) at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the first of two matchups between the AFC South rivals this season. His presence alone, though, doesn’t guarantee the Colts will be able to end their two-game losing slide, especially with a healthy Nick Foles seeking to rally the Jaguars down the stretch.

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites with an over-under that has dropped to 43 points, according to Odds Shark, with the odds having drifted closer together throughout the week even after Colts coach Frank Reich confirmed Brissett would start.

Here’s some more background on the teams along with stats and advice on the Week 11 matchup.

Jaguars’ Outlook

Winning two straight against a pair of NFL bottom feeders — the Cincinnati Bengals (0-9) and New York Jets (2-7) — seemed inconsequential after a 26-3 loss to the AFC South-leading Houston Texans. It also proved to be the death of “Minshew Mania” with standout Gardner Minshew returning to the Jaguars’ bench.

That said, Foles elevates the Jaguars immediately upon his return and re-enters an offense that has three different receivers with more than 30 catches on the year. DJ Chark Jr. leads the way with 43 catches for 692 yards and six touchdowns, while the Jaguars also have a versatile option in lead running back Leonard Fournette, who is good enough with his hands to become a pass-catching problem for opposing defenses.

Foles will be challenged right away against one of the better pass defenses in the league, which means the Jaguars’ own defense needs to be ready to contain Brissett and the Colts.

Colts’ Outlook

The Colts began their season on the worst end of one of the biggest NFL bombshells in the last decade: that franchise quarterback Andrew Luck, the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, was retiring from the game after a tremendous career marred with injuries.

That left things in the hands of Brissett, regardless of how ready he was for the responsibility. The Colts signaled they believed he was a big part of their post-Luck future when they awarded him a two-year, $30 million contract extension with $20 million guaranteed. His performance hasn’t been dominant, but he also hasn’t been an issue for the offense, either.

The bigger, more present issue is wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who will miss his third straight game with a calf injury this Sunday. The Colts are 0-7 when Hilton is inactive and are seriously lacking without their No. 1 on the field. Zach Pascal has done what he can to pick up the slack with 21 catches for 347 yards this season while running back Marlon Mack supplied another dimension to the offense with 753 rushing yards this year.

Brissett will not only need to do more with less, but also be efficient in doing so.

Jaguars vs. Colts: Pick & Prediction

The Colts desperately need to resettle themselves after an unforgivable loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, but the Jaguars could have more momentum behind Foles even in a road environment. The question really becomes: Do you believe he will be effective in his first game back at the helm for Jacksonville? The game never rests on the performance of a single player, but Foles’ high ceiling could offer an edge in a battle of struggling rivals.

Pick: Jaguars +2.5

Over-under: Over 43

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Colts 20

