Jay-Z ‘Disappointed’ After Colin Kaepernick’s Workout Decision: Report

The NFL scheduled a workout for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday, giving the former San Francisco 49ers player an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of league representatives. But as we now know, things went off the rails a bit just hours before the workout was set to get underway.

Per Sports Illustrated, the workout was initially set to be held at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch at 3 p.m. ET. But things changed after the NFL denied Kaepernick’s request to allow in the media, resulting in the workout moving to Charles Drew High School outside of Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET.

Rapper and businessman Jay-Z was not happy about Kaepernick’s decision it seems. According to Sports Illustrated, Jay-Z is “disappointed with Colin’s actions and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.”

Here’s a look at part of a statement made by Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, and attorney, Ben Meiselas, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today.”

Colin Kaepernick’s Workout

As reported by ESPN, the former NFL quarterback completed a 40-minute workout in front of representatives from eight different NFL teams. There were originally set to be as many as 25, but due to the location and time change, only eight teams traveled to the new site. Kaepernick still had a few words for NFL organizations, though.

“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. We are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running — stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are out here, we ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere. My agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I will interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready, I’m staying ready and I continue to be ready.”

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

ESPN detailed that among the eight teams in attendance, the group included the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. During the workout, Kap flaunted his strong arm and his ability to make impressive throws by completing deep balls to receivers Brice Butler, Bruce Ellington, Jordan Veasy and Ari Wertz. He completed an impressive 53 out of 60 scripted throws.

Kap's best throw of the night, without question pic.twitter.com/WtsgumqPrH — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 16, 2019

Kaepernick and Jay-Z

Rapper Jay-Z has voiced his support of Kaepernick, who has been condemned by the NFL for his protests against police brutality. The rapper has made lyrics about the former quarterback and wore his jersey during a performance on Saturday Night Live in support of the former NFL player.

The support Jay-Z spewed was all called into question when the rapper partnered with the NFL. Sports Illustrated detailed that the partnership allowed the rapper to help manage entertainment ventures as well as the league’s community activism efforts. Jay-Z clapped back at the skeptics and made a statement confronting the criticism. He said, “I think we’ve moved past kneeling. I think it’s time to go on to actionable items.“

There was chatter that Jay-Z was the one who made continuous efforts to convince the workout to be arranged. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way he appears to have wanted and he wound up being disappointed with the outcome.

Kaepernick and the rest of the NFL community will have to wait and see if these efforts were enough to land the quarterback another opportunity with a team.

