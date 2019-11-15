Julia Crabbe: NFL Player Brought Woman Who Died of Overdose to Hospital

Julia Crabbe was a 21-year-old Virginia woman who died of an apparent drug overdose after being dropped off at a hospital by Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson, TMZ reports. Nicholson and an unidentified man brought Crabbe to a hospital in Ashburn, Virginia, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, where she was pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

A death investigation has been launched by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Police told TMZ Sports that Nicholson and the other man left the hospital after dropping off Crabbe at the emergency room, but a representative for Nicholson disputed that, saying, “He stayed the whole time.”

Police told TMZ that Nicholson, 23, hasn’t been charged with any crime, but is likely to be questioned as part of the investigation. Nicholson has been with the Redskins since 2017 and started seven games this season before being sidelined with an ankle injury. He was not at practice on November 13 or November 14, according to media reports.

The Redskins said in a statement, “We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

Crabbe was identified by TMZ and by friends on social media. Further details about what led up to her death have not been released by police.

Crabbe Worked at Planet Fitness & Was a Model

According to her Facebook page, Julia Crabbe worked at Planet Fitness as a shift leader. Crabbe has also worked as a model, photos on her Facebook page show.

Crabbe was a Virginia native, according to her Facebook profile. She was born and raised in Reston, Virginia, and was still living there at the time of her death. Crabbe graduated from Mountain View Alternative High School in 2015. She had studied at Northern Virginia Community College after high school.

Her Friends Have Been Posting Tributes to Crabbe on Social Media

Crabbe’s friends posted tributes to her on Facebook on Thursday after learning about her death. Julia Lorraine Hamilton wrote, “SO MANY MEMORIES! I LOVE YOU Julia Crabbe ! You will forever and always be my sister and my right hand. We shared a name and all and we were JuX2 since we began this friendship. I am sad that you are gone my love, but I’m glad that you’re in a better place with Stephanie. I’m going to cry about this forever but I know for a fact that I will see you again. Until then, RIP to my very best friend & sister for life.”

Crabbe’s aunt wrote, “I have no words. This is not suppose to be this way. I’m so hurt. My baby is gone. Auntie loves you.”

Another friend, Rob Walker, wrote, “R.I.P Smh Julia Crabbe another young soul Gone!! Prayers to her family … shorty was on her way with her modeling we will miss you shorty!!!!”

