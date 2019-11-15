Washington Redskins Safety Left Woman at Hospital Before She Died: Report

Montae Nicholson is cooperating with a police investigation after he and another man left a woman at a Virginia hospital where she died of an apparent drug overdose, TMZ Sports reports. The Washington Redskins safety and the other man left the hospital, but were later found by officers and identified, according to TMZ. The incident happened in Ashburn, Virginia, about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, police told TMZ.

The woman, 21-year-old Julia Crabbe, was unresponsive and unconscious when she was left at the hospital, according to the TMZ report. She was pronounced dead inside the hospital’s emergency room and her cause of death is believed to be a drug overdose, according to TMZ. Police told the gossip site, “The two males who brought her to the emergency room immediately left the area but have since been identified and located.”

Nicholson, 23, has been with the Redskins since 2017. A team spokesperson told TMZ Sports, “”We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one. Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.

Montae Nicholson Has Not Been Arrested or Charged

According to TMZ Sports, the woman’s death is being investigated by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. Nicholson has not been charged or arrested in connection to the death, but it is being “actively” investigated, according to TMZ. He is likely to be questioned as part of the investigation.

The 21-year-old woman who died, Julia Crabbe, lived in Reston, Virginia. She worked as a shift leader at Planet Fitness and was also a model, according to her Facebook page.

The other man who was with Nicholson has not been identified.

Nicholson has not commented about the incident.

Nicholson Missed Practice on Thursday, but He Has Been Dealing With an Ankle Injury

Montae Nicholson was not at the Washington Redskins practice on Thursday, but he has been dealing with an ankle injury, so the absence does not appear to have been directly related to the woman’s death.

Nicholson has started seven of the nine games the 1-8 Redskins have played this season, but has missed two games with the ankle injury. Nicholson was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan State.

Nicholson Was Arrested in December 2018, Along With His Girlfriend, After a Street Brawl Was Caught on Video

In December 2018, Nicholson and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Sydney Maggiore, were arrested after a street brawl in Virginia. Charges against Nicholson, including assault and battery and public intoxication, were later dropped. Video showed Nicholson knocking a man out during the brawl.

Nicholson was suspended for two games after that brawl. The charges were dropped against Nicholson in May 2019. The victim in the case, Lamar Rolle, declined to participate in the prosecution, Loudoun County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy McMullen told The Associated Press.

“Based on my review of all the evidence and (Rolle’s) lack of cooperation, it didn’t seem appropriate to try to go forward,” McMullen said.

A woman was also injured in the brawl and Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery as a result. The case against Maggiore was not dropped and remains open. It is not clear if she and Nicholson are still dating.

