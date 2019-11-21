Kawhi Leonard Throws Down Vicious Dunk Against Celtics [WATCH]

Kawhi Leonard is serious. The Los Angeles Clippers star exploded past defenders for a monstrous dunk in Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. The vicious slam came late in the fourth quarter with the Clippers down by six. Kawhi drove down the lane and rose up over Daniel Theis before throwing it down hard with the right hand.

The dunk was just the start of what was a wild finish at Staples Center between two of the best teams in the NBA. In the final minute with the Celtics trailing 97-94, Jayson Tatum drilled a game-tying triple on a controversial play that could have been called for an offensive foul. Upon further review, it appeared Tatum’s legs got tangled with the defender who fell down, allowing Tatum to drill the wide-open shot. The game then went to overtime after Leonard missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

JAYSON TATUM IS COLD! 🥶🥶pic.twitter.com/5HWsb0NYXt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 21, 2019

