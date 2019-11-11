Khris Middleton Expected to Miss Several Weeks with Leg Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without all-star forward Khris Middleton for “several weeks” with a left leg injury, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The injury is not considered to be serious.

Middleton suffered the injury during Sunday’s 121-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder when he took a knee to the thigh in the third quarter. After returning to the locker room for treatment, Middleton returned to the bench to sit with his teammates, but it was announced that he would be out for the remainder of the game with a thigh contusion.

In 10 games this season, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The Bucks’ next game will be Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee now must rely on MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick up the scoring slack. Giannis is averaging 29.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per game this season.

