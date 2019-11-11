Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The 49ers have that Super Bowl swagger. San Francisco very much looks the part of the only unbeaten team remaining in the NFL. Jimmy Garappolo has a fully loaded arsenal of weapons at his disposal including newly acquired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are trying to play spoiler and gain ground in the very top-heavy NFC West.

Seattle (7-2) is coming off a tough 40-34 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs last Sunday. Russell Wilson continues to put up MVP-type numbers and is ranked third in the NFL with 2,505 passing yards, 22 touchdowns passes and just one interception this season. Newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon will suit up for the game and is expected to play a

“fairly significant” role in the gameplan.

San Francisco (8-0) could be without their most consistent pass-catching weapon on Monday night. George Kittle is listed as doubtful for the game because of ankle and knee injuries. Kittle leads the 49ers with 46 receptions and 541 receiving yards this season. Emmanuel Sanders is in a good position to see a bump in targets. Sanders is now in his third week with the offense and seems to be fitting right in, with 14 catches in his first two games.

Game Details: Seahawks at 49ers

Date: Monday, November 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco, California)

TV: ESPN

Spread: 49ers -6.5

Total: 47.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Seahawks are 6-2 ATS this season

49ers are 5-3 ATS this season

Over is 5-4 in Seahawks games this season

Under is 5-3 in 49ers games this season

Seahawks are 4-0 SU on the road this season

The home team is 5-2 ATS in the last 7 meetings

Under is 7-2 in Seahawks last 9 Monday games

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

I can’t back Seattle as a square dog in this spot. The Seahawks are getting 61-percent of the bets, according to The Action Network. Public dogs tend to have fleas, especially in primetime spots. Plus, I get to fade the square-dog by betting on the hottest team in football right now. Only a fool would get in front of this 49ers freight train at the moment, with or without George Kittle. While San Francisco is only 5-3 ATS this season, they are beating the spread by an average of 16.6 points per game, which is an eye-popping margin. Give me the 49ers at home and swallow the points.

PICK: 49ers -6.5 (-110)

It’s the Richard Sherman revenge game. The former Seahawk should be fired up to face his former team and I expect the San Francisco defense to rally behind him. Seattle’s defense can be had, allowing 25.6 points per game this season, which scares me a little. I think the intensity of this game keeps it under the number, but not by much. I think San Fran is the better pick here, but if you have to play the total, play the under.

PICK: Under 47.5 (-110)

