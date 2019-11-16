Lakers LeBron James Sounds off on Criticism of KCP

The Lakers have been consistent with putting on spectacular performances, as they boast a 10-2 record so far in the young season. Though fans have been particularly proud of the Lake Show lately, they haven’t been too happy with Lakers reserve guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope has been off of his game this season as he is only averaging 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He’s shooting at just 39 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from the three. Laker nation isn’t too happy with those numbers and have been taking to social media ranting, “trade KCP.”

KCP shut down his haters in last night’s game as he put up crucial shots that helped the Lakers take victory over the Sacramento Kings, 99-97. After the win, teammate and superstar Lakers LeBron James voiced his opinion on the criticism Caldwell-Pope has been receiving.

Per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post James said, “I could give a damn about what people say outside the locker room and outside our practices because it really doesn’t matter, it’s just outside noise. I’ve heard it my whole career so I don’t really pay attention to it and I don’t think anyone should pay attention to it.”

James continued with some advice for the guard. “We told him, listen we don’t care if you miss shots, but we want you to take them with confidence. Your’e going to get great looks,” James said. “Don’t let the game be dictated by if you make or miss shots. There’s other ways you can affect the game.”

Dwight Howard to KCP’s Defense

Lakers center Dwight Howard was not happy about the negative comments fans were spewing out. The eight-time All Star came to KCP’s defense on social media and said, “Ayy ya’ll need to kil the kcp noise. He is a Laker. And we don’t do that. Let’s uplift each other. Cmon bro. We all a family.”

After the Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night, 120-94, Dwight explained to reporters why he defended his teammate.

Per Lakers beat writer Harrison Faigen, Howard said,

“Because we’re a family. We talk about Lakers Nation, we talk about winning a championship, and we need everybody on the same page. KCP is my teammate. He’s my brother. And he’s a part of this family. We don’t talk bad about nobody that’s on our team. We’re gonna need KCP to win this championship, and I don’t think it’s right for anybody to wish any type of harm or any type of danger on my teammate. Of course there’s going to be nights where guys miss shots, miss layups but we need to set a standard. If we want to win a championship, everybody has got to have that same championship mentality. We’ve got to be on the same page. If we’re on the same page as an organization and as a fanbase and as a team, there’s nothing that we can’t accomplish.”

KCP Shuts Down His Haters

Caldwell-Pope took it into his own hands to shut down the haters in last nights victory over the Sacramento Kings at home, 99-97. The guard made crucial shots that helped the Lakers earn the dub. He scored 16 points and 12 of the 16 were in the fourth quarter when his team needed them the most. It was KCP’s three-pointer that broke a 90-all tie with just over three minutes on the clock. Fans may not be happy with how he’s been playing lately but he definitely came in clutch last night. Without Caldwell-Pope who knows if the Lakers would have been able to come up on top.

