Lakers: LeBron James, Dwight Howard Gets High Praise from Jason Kidd’s Son

TJ Kidd has been speaking his mind of late.

The basketball coach, college student and son of Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach, Jason Kidd, recently compared LeBron James to Tiger Woods and Picasso.

He also spoke at great lengths about Lakers big man, Anthony Davis.

T.J. Kidd appeared on last week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast and discussed a ton.

TJ’s Laker Takes and where he gets them from:

TJ Kidd: Man, just from what I see. I mean, I’ve been around basketball my entire life, so it’s just the first thing that comes to my mind when i’m watching the game, and I know it’s stuff that you’ll always appreciate, so it’s always fun to share.

Remembering days with the Nets:

TJ Kidd: Oh man, so much, so much fun stuff, so much joy. Lot of joy for me to look back at it and just, it really is something that, man, it’s really hard to put into words because it’s fun, it’s my childhood, so it’s really hard to describe what your childhood means to you till you really can just sit down and look at all the fun, important moments.

When did who J Kidd was and who you were register in your mind?

TJ Kidd: Honestly, I didn’t think much of it, I just knew my dad was a professional basketball player, but it was cool to see that he was able to come in and make such an impact in the way that he did, and I probably noticed it around when I was, like, 8 or 9, like right after the end of his New Jersey tenure. Just looking at it and kind of looking back like, “oh wow, my dad did this, that’s awesome.” Not a lot of kids get to say that and I’ve always been proud of that.

First thought when Jason Kidd said LeBron played the best game of his life against the Thunder:

TJ Kidd: When I read that, I was like, “that’s my dad”. That’s who my dad is, he’ll always shoot straight with you, and i’m sure you gotta respect that, LeBron’s probably the best basketball player on the planet, and you have my dad calling him someone like that, that’s pretty, I mean it’s funny to me because no one knows my dad better than I do in that regard, so it’s cool to see that the respect’s there.

What impresses you about the Lakers this year?

TJ Kidd: Everything. Honestly, absolutely everything impresses me about this Lakers team. We have smart basketball players, it’s just so much fun to watch, we’re so good on the defensive side of the ball, we move the ball well, and I think it started with those top 2 guys, AD and LeBron, they set the tone, and hopefully it continues throughout the whole season?

Anyone on the Lakers besides LeBron and AD surprises you?

TJ Kidd: Two people in particular. First, Dwight Howard. I love this Dwight Howard. Dwight Howard has come in, I love this whole redemption thing, and he’s proved it, like he wants to redeem himself for his first stint in LA, and honestly, I’m just so happy for him. The guy works hard, he deserves it, and I hope he continues to play the way he’s been playing.

Fondest childhood memories of Dwight Howard?

TJ Kidd: Probably the ‘08 dunk contest, he actually, from one of his dunks in the ‘08 dunk contest, he gave me the backboard he used as one of the props, like the mini-backboard. Yeah I have it somewhere.

What did he say when he gave it to you?

TJ Kidd: That I do not remember, but I got everyone in the dunk contest that year to sign it.

Being able to go to dunk contests as a kid:

TJ Kidd: Yeah, I mean it’s cool to look back, and I look back on all those fun times with such fondness and gratitude.