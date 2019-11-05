Lions-Bears Line Revealed for NFL Week 10

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will meet for the first time this NFL season over the weekend, and it’s the last NFC North foe Detroit has yet to face thus far.

It’s a battle for last place in the division as the team’s square off, something many might not have seen coming when the season opened thanks to the trajectory of both teams. Chicago won the division in 2018 and came within a missed field goal of winning a playoff game. Detroit, meanwhile, had several big wins down the stretch in spite of their 6-10 record and seemed like a bet to play better football in year two under Matt Patricia

Things have not gone as planned for either side, and this week, the line reflects that of some uncertainty in the minds of bettors regarding just who in this matchup they will even be able to trust.

This week, according to Vegas Insider, the Bears opened as 3.5 point favorites over Detroit. That line has shrunk a full point in recent days to 2.5 points. Regardless, the narrow line shows that folks simply can’t trust Detroit thanks to their leaky defense which can’t stop a thing. Similarly, Chicago’s offense has been dreadful and cannot move the ball.

It’s a classic “something’s got to give” matchup for each side this weekend where neither side figures to be an overwhelming favorite.

Bad Lions Defense vs. Bad Bears Offense

The Lions and Bears will compete in a matchup of two weaknesses on either side. In terms of Detroit, the defense has left plenty to be desired in a tough start to the season.

After Detroit was roughed up by the Oakland Raiders, the Lions slipped to near the bottom of the league in multiple categories. They are now second to last in total defense, giving up 424 yards per-game. Worse, the Lions have only forced 12 turnovers this season, which is a middle of the pack total. They haven’t gotten better at getting the ball back.

In terms of the rush, they have allowed 1,086 yards and are surrendering an ugly 135 yards per game on the ground. Those totals are good for a bottom 10 mark in the entire league against Detroit’s competition. Ironically, Detroit’s been staying in games due in large part to their offense.

Obviously, some things have to change over the second half of the season in order for the Lions to claw back to potential contention for a possible playoff run.

Chicago’s offense, meanwhile, hasn’t been much better. The Bears rank only four spots off dead last in the NFL, only managing 266 yards per game. Their passing offense only puts up 186 yards per-game, the third worst total in the league. On the ground, things aren’t much better, with the Bears only picking up just over 80 yards a game.

In other words, something’s gotta give.

Lions vs. Bears Recent Results

Detroit was swept by Chicago last season, who packed a powerful defensive punch and an offense which was much better than the outfit the team is running in 2019. The Lions were outscored 57-38, and Detroit was blown out early at Solider Field and had to claw back into the game. This year, the Bears’ offense might not be capable of putting up such numbers, so they will need to rely on their defense forcing turnovers and making Detroit uncomfortable, which they did easily last year.

Prior to 2018, the Lions had won nine games out of 10 in the rivalry, and Detroit will be looking to get back to such dominance on the field against their other hated rival.

Right now, however, the Lions aren’t favorites to do so.

