Lions Inactives: Key Defender Will Suit up vs. Dallas

The Detroit Lions are walking wounded again as they set to tangle with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and they are still crawling back to health this week.

Coming into the game, the team has revealed their inactive list for Week 11, and they are down several big name players already. Matthew Stafford, Da’Shawn Hand and Rick Wagner are three of the biggest names that will grab a seat early this week to watch from the sidelines.

Who will be joining them? Here’s a look at the inactive list for this week from the Detroit perspective and some analysis.

Lions Inactives

QB Matthew Stafford

DL Da’Shawn Hand

T Rick Wagner

DE Romeo Okwara

T Dan Skipper

G Beau Benzschawel

CB Michael Jackson

Analysis

Obviously, the Lions will be in tough shape again without Stafford, and missing two key linemen doesn’t help whatsoever either. Detroit’s in a desperate situation in several places for this game which isn’t good news considering they have plenty of injury cases to deal with in other spots offensively and defensively. It’s good to see names like Tracy Walker (knee) and company playing off their injuries, which is huge for the team. They will miss Okwara up front and some of the lineman, however. It’s tough to overstate how important it is to see Walker return given the troubles the Detroit secondary has endured lately on the field.

From the Dallas perspective, offensive guard Connor Williams is a big loss along the team’s offensive front which will be significant news as they try to slow down Detroit’s defensive attack and keep their quarterback upright. Other than Williams, Dallas will be without safety Jeff Heath in their defense. For these purposes, however, Williams is likely the biggest loss considering the premium placed on keeping a team’s ground game and passing game going. Detroit has been unhealthy in the trenches, so this will be a big challenge for both sides.

Lions vs. Cowboys Primer

Detroit and Dallas will tangle at 1 p.m. EST on Fox Sports. The game will be broadcast by Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver who will handle sideline duties.

Coming into this game, the Lions will have to be aware of the damage that Dallas can do with their diversified offense. Ezekiel Elliott is capable of getting his in a big way, which means the Lions will have to find a way to measure up in the trenches. Additionally, the Lions will have to compete in the second level on defense, which could be easier said than done against a solid group of wideouts which the Cowboys will present. As a whole, the Lions are touchdown underdogs for this game, which makes sense given the extended loss of Stafford to the team, as unfortunate as it might be. Both teams are looking to bounce back after frustrating losses on the field last week.

With the revealing of these inactives, it’s almost time for Cowboys vs. Lions to kick off.

