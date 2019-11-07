Lions’ Kenny Golladay Shares His Love for Matthew Stafford

It’s always good when a wide receiver and quarterback have a great working relationship, and in Kenny Golladay and Matthew Stafford, the Detroit Lions have that combination easily.

Stafford and Golladay connect for some of the biggest plays on the field, and the wide receiver is quite thankful he has the rocket armed quarterback to rely on. Speaking this week, Golladay, who is from Chicago, was asked about the Chicago Bears passing on him in the draft. It didn’t seem to bother him in the least big.

As Golladay told the media including Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, he’s very glad things worked out the way they did. Here’s what he said:

“Native Chicagoan Kenny Golladay seems to be feeling pretty good about playing for the Detroit Lions. When asked about his hometown team passing on him in the draft a couple of years ago, the wide receiver pointed to his starting quarterback as a reason to smile. “A lot of teams passed on me. It’s all right. I’m with Matthew Stafford,” Golladay said in the locker room on Wednesday. When asked if that was a shot at current Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Golladay chuckled and said: “Hey, I ain’t say nothing.”

Trubisky has struggled lately and while Golladay doesn’t necessarily want to throw shade his direction, it’s pretty clear he is just pleased to be with Stafford, who is having an MVP level type season for the Lions thus far.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

Golladay turned in plenty of big plays this season, and he’s outdoing himself week to week. Last week, on the afternoon to help in Detroit’s losing effort, he scored 1 touchdown and gained 132 yards. The Lions might not have won, but once again, Gollday was a walking big play for the team’s offense as he has been much of the 2019 season. The Lions needed a big lift, and Golladay gave it to them with his consistent explosion for yet another week.

So far this season, Golladay has put up 640 yards and 7 touchdowns and continues to be a force for the Lions. It would not be a shock to see him go well over 1,000 yards receiving, especially with how consistent Stafford is playing thus far this season.

Golladay is off fast in terms of 2019 and his career, something he might be able to owe to Stafford given his tear thus far.

Kenny Golladay’s Future With Lions

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

Golladay will be a player the Lions want to keep and build around at wide receiver for the foreseeable future given his homegrown status and what he’s been able to do thus far in his career. When his contract comes up, count on the Lions making a quick push to get him in the fold well into the future.

Stafford has helped make Golladay a star, which is great news for the Lions, as is the chemistry between the duo.

