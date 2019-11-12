Lions Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Plummets After Losing Streak

The Detroit Lions are owners of a tough losing streak in the middle season, and as a result, they are starting to slip even more in the mind of the NFL power rankings.

This week, after two straight ugly losses, it seems nothing can stop Detroit’s free fall in the standings. That, combined with the fact that the Lions have lost Matthew Stafford for the time being, paints a tough picture for the team in the short term as the second half ramps up.

Here’s a look at where the Lions place this week in the power rankings after another ugly loss.

ESPN NFL Power Rankings Move Lions Down

Last week: 18th

This week: 21st

ESPN scales the Lions back on this ranking list a few spots and points to their next game against Dallas as one of the most important they will play all season considering all of the variables. It’s true that the Lions need a win to be able to feel good about themselves and perhaps also stay in the hunt. A loss will leave them in a very desperate position.

CBS NFL Power Rankings Move Lions Down

Last week: 20th

This week: 23rd

Pete Prisco moves the Lions backwards three spots this week and admits that the Lions are probably done anyway, but also hints at the fact that the team needs to win against the Cowboys to have any chance at saving their season. As Prisco says, the Lions are probably done anyway, but a win could at least improve morale in the short term in a big way.

NFL.com Power Rankings Move Lions Down

Last week: 19th

This week: 24th

As Dan Hanzus says while moving the team back pretty dramatically, it’s not a hot take to think that the Lions really need Matthew Stafford back on their roster. He thinks this is even more the case after watching them bumble their way through a loss to the Bears on the road without Stafford. As he says, the Lions are probably finished without Stafford given he is their best player and they could have used him to come back on the Bears this past weekend. It’s tough to debate the importance of Stafford to the Lions at this point, and this weekend’s game only proved how vital he is for the team.

Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings Move Lions Down

Last week: 19th

This week: 24th

Another fairly dramatic scale back for Detroit, this one from the staff of the MMQB. They move the Lions back five places and say that the team is missing Matthew Stafford, while calling him the most important player on the team at this point. Also, as they say, the Lions haven’t shown the same promise lately that they did in nearly beating the Chiefs and Packers earlier in the year. Tough to disagree with this sentiment whatsoever.

Sporting News NFL Power Rankings Move Lions Down

Last week: 18th

This week: 22nd

Vinnie Iyer moves the Lions back four spots this week and says the team tried their best without Stafford in tow, but simply wasn’t able to get the job done. As he correctly surmises, it’s a mental toll to lose a team’s best player.

