Matt Patricia Discusses Job Security With Lions

Matt Patricia likely has no reason to feel his job won’t be safe with the Detroit Lions after the 2019 season, but if any rumors were to swirl, the coach wants folks to know there is still plenty for him to do.

Speaking on Monday after the Lions lost yet again to drop their record to 3-5-1 on the season, the topic of Patricia’s long term future in the Motor City came up. According to him, it shouldn’t be a subject because the coach is far from getting his plan installed within his new team.

Additionally, Patricia thinks his Lions fight hard no matter the circumstances.

“Every single day I come to work and work as hard as I can to try and make this team better. And I truly believe this team is tough. I truly believe this team goes out and fights every single day. I think they work hard,” he told the media. “There’s probably progress that I see that I think is encouraging that maybe everybody else doesn’t see because we’re judged by what we do on Sunday. That’s what we need to improve, there’s no doubt about that.”

As for his own future, Patricia thinks that his work ethic and the fact

“Like I said, for me, I come to work every single day, I work my butt off to try to do whatever I can to help this team win. Honestly, we’re 24, 25 games in. We got a long way to go, we got a lot of work to do. But we’re working really hard at that,” he said.

Matt Patricia’s Defensive Fix

Instead of making a snap judgement firing on his own staff, Patricia has maintained in the past that the responsibility is on him as a coach to communicate better.

If there’s anyone who knows the value of defense to a team, it’s Patricia, who has presided over some of the better groups in the league. According to Patricia, the Lions have to focus in on the fundamentals.

“We got to just keep pounding away to get it better,” Patricia told the media honestly a few weeks back. The statement was specifically about the rush defense, but it could have been a metaphor for the whole entire group.

How does Patricia propose that? By staying aggressive as a teacher and emphasizing what the Lions can do better in terms of fundamentals. As he admitted to the media, he believes in Detroit’s scheme, but thinks the team needs to find a way to continue to improve. As he said, he believes that falls on him as a teacher with some of the things that he can emphasize week to week for Detroit to improve upon.

If there’s one side of the ball where things have been lacking and must turn around, it’s on the defense. The team isn’t rushing the passer well, is playing poorly on the back end and as a whole, simply isn’t generating the type of consistent effort they need in order to win big and have a consistent effort.

Thus far, complaints about the team’s offense have been minimal. The fact of the matter is, if the Lions played consistent, winning defense, it would cover up a lot of the minor troubles they’ve had offensively. The defensive side of the ball is why Matt Patricia was brought to Detroit in the first place, and it’s why he must clean that up most of all for the team to have a successful future.

According to Patricia, he simply has to communicate better in order for things to translate on the field on his side of the ball.

Matt Patricia’s Future

The reality is Patricia is right. His Lions tenure hasn’t gone two full seasons yet, so it’s likely premature to shovel any type of dirt on his tenure. There is pressure in 2019 to rally down the stretch and finish better. This year, the Lions will have a shot to have a better record than they did in 2018. While it’s a small feat to some fans, a solid finish to the year with improvements can provide some hope about the team and the scheme.

It’s a bit too early to be talking about Patricia’s tenure being a failure or needing to end, but at the very least, the coach seems to have a good grasp on where things stand.

