Dolphins Release RB After He Allegedly Punches Pregnant Woman

The Miami Dolphins waived running back Mark Walton Tuesday morning after the team it was made aware of what was referred to as “a police matter” in a statement the team released on its Twitter page.

The Dolphins’ statement on Walton’s release read as follows:

“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time.”

We have waived running back Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/vXhON24Z4I — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2019

Later Tuesday morning, talk show host Andy Slater tweeted that Walton had been arrested early Tuesday morning in South Florida. The reasons for Walton’s arrest, according to Slater, were that Walton allegedly punched a woman in the face “several times.” Slater also noted that this woman was pregnant, and that she was five weeks pregnant with Walton’s child.

SLATER SCOOP: Mark Walton was arrested early Tuesday morning in South Florida. The RB is accused of punching a woman “several times in the face and head,” an exclusively-obtained document says. Police say the woman is 5 weeks pregnant and Walton is the father. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 19, 2019

Yahoo Sports and Bleacher Report have also reported on the incident, which has not been commented on specifically by Walton or the Miami Dolphins. His accuser has not publicly spoken on the alleged incident yet.

Walton has been serving a four game suspension, which was handed down by the NFL in early November in relation to three offseason arrests Walton had. Walton violated both the NFL’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies, and now, after this alleged incident, he may face a much stiffer punishment.

We will keep you posted on any new developments.