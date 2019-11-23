Patriots Starting Receiver’s Status Revealed Versus Cowboys

The New England Patriots are going to be severely short-handed at wide receiver this week.

As the Patriots prepare for a big-time matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, they’ll likely have to do so without Phillip Dorsett. That would be because the veteran receiver hasn’t been cleared for full football activities due to a concussion — which means he will likely sit during Sunday’s game versus the Cowboys.

Some context on injury front: WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) has not been given clearance by doctors to resume full football activity. Thus, Patriots preparing for the increasing likelihood he won’t be available vs. Cowboys. WR spot a concern w/ Mohamed Sanu (ankle) also ailing. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2019

As Mike Reiss of ESPN mentions, Mohamed Sanu is also sidelined due to an ankle injury. However, as Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports, the injury isn’t considered severe and Sanu is expected to play in Week 13 against the Houston Texans.

“Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, a source told the Herald. Sanu suffered a high ankle sprain during the Pats’ win at Philadelphia last weekend. It is not considered severe. Sanu could return next week when the team travels to Houston. After missing the Patriots’ first two practices this week, the veteran wideout was limited Friday and listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.”

With Dorsett and Sanu likely out on Sunday, Tom Brady — who is questionable to play due to an elbow injury — will be forced to rely on just three wide outs in Julian Edelman — listed as questionable, but expected to play — N’Keal Henry and Jakobi Meyers.

In other words, it would be an absolute surprise to see the Patriots bounce out of their offensive funk without two of their top wide receivers.

We’ll keep you updated regarding Dorsett’s official status for the game leading into Sunday.

