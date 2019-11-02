Raiders Rookie DE Fined Big Money for Hit on Deshaun Watson: Report

His career may only be seven games long, but Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby has already accumulated his fair share of fines. He was fined for two separate plays in Week 8, according to NBC Sports’ Scott Bair.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was fined twice for play in Sunday’s loss to Houston. Per source, he was fined $10,527 for uneccesary roughness and $42,115 for roughing the passer. The second total is higher than normal because it’s not a first offense — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) November 2, 2019

The Raiders and Jon Gruden love Crosby’s effort, but it’s already starting to get him in trouble. While the roughing the passer call on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was questionable, if the referees throw the flag, you are almost always going to get fined. Crosby was a fourth-round pick, so he isn’t earning big money. Those fines are going to hurt his bank account, especially since these aren’t his first offenses.

Second Time Fined in Two Games

Crosby getting fined against the Texans marks two weeks in a row. He also received a fine for a roughing the passer call on Aaron Rodgers in the Week 7 game versus the Green Bay Packers, per Mercury News’ Jerry McDonald.

Joins Maxx Crosby, Maurice Hurst . . . Crosby had his fine reduced. Hurst still hasn't heard after his appeal. Pretty clear anyone who gets a roughing penalty is getting fined. https://t.co/ED2meLCe1f — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) October 26, 2019

This is the third time he’s been fined this season as he was hit with another for a play against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Either the referees have it out for the rookie, or he needs to change his style of play. These fines are definitely hitting Crosby where it hurts, but the defensive end is taking it in stride based on a tweet he sent shortly after the news broke.

He’ll likely appeal the ruling, which should reduce the fine if he wins. It still won’t be a cheap price tag for those hits. There may still be some growing pains on the way for the rookie, but he should start to get a feel for what he can and can’t do as the season goes on.

Turning Into a Steal

All these fines Crosby is accruing may hurt his bank account now, but it won’t matter as much if he keeps playing at a high level. He was considered more of a project when the Raiders drafted him. He boasts insane athletic traits but is relatively small for the position he plays. Well, to this point, he’s outplayed fourth-overall pick Clelin Ferrell.

Crosby has a motor on him and has gotten two sacks in the last three games. He’s also registered a quarterback hit in the last four games. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo seems to think Crosby is destined for a pro bowl career and it’s hard to argue with that when he’s playing so well. Plus, he’s only going to get better from here.

Madd Maxx is the definition of a Gruden Grinder. He practices hard, he plays hard and he hates getting off the field. The Raiders pass rush is still struggling as they’ve only accumulated 13 sacks in eight games. If Crosby can continue to improve, that problem should go away quite quickly. Even if the Raiders missed on Ferrell, there is a silver lining if Crosby turns into a pro bowl level player.

