Rob Gronkowski Shows off Moves with the Lakers Girls [WATCH]

Look like post-retirement life continues to treat Rob Gronkowski just fine.

Not only is he getting ready to host his very own music festival and beach party during Super Bowl weekend in Miami, but he’s also just having fun in typical Gronk fashion.

At the Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night, Gronkowski stepped on the court to join the Lakers Girls in a dance routine during a timeout. For the most part, he stayed pretty in sync with the rest of the dancers and both he and the crowd clearly enjoyed the moment. Take a look.

Looks like the former New England Patriots tight end is feeling just fine since his retirement from the NFL. Gronkowski teased a “big announcement” on Tuesday that ended up just being about his Gronk Beach festival, but he did tease a potential return for 2020 in the post.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in March because of health reasons, all of which seem to be cleared up with the use of his new CBDMedic all-natural treatment. When Gronk first partnered with the organization, he said he felt the best he has in over a decade when it comes to pain and injury.

Healthy Enough to Dance, Healthy Enough to Play

Gronkowski doesn’t show any signs of still being slowed by his football injuries. The tight end revealed he had a fair amount of blood drained from his quad after the Super Bowl, something that helped influence his decision to retire.

But Gronkowski has created drama all season by continuously teasing his return to the field. When he spoke with Barstool Sports back in September, he said he would be ready for a Week 14 return. There were even some reports that suggest Robert Kraft and Gronkowski had discussions of his on-field return for the month of December.

He even recently made an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and said he would possibly return in 2020. Whenever he does actually make a return to the gridiron, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be slowing down much.

Patriots Offense Desperately Needs Him

Gronkowski knows what kind of impact he could have on the current Patriots offense. In an interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski joked that the Patriots were missing the presence of a 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end over the middle.

This “Gronk-like” presence sure would help the Patriots offense at this juncture in the season, especially the tight end unit. New England averages the lowest tight end target percentage of the year, with the figure dropping below 10 percent this season.

Compare that to 2017 when New England was averaging a 24 percent target rate for its tight ends, one of the highest marks in the league. That number dropped to 15 percent last year with Gronkowski’s injuries forcing him to miss some time. But it’s true New England does need a big playmaker like Gronk to help in the passing game.

